Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Find your favorite fall activities on the SouthCoast

With summer slowly fading away , fall is just around the corner. It’s almost time to unpack your warmer clothes, dust off your boots, and take out the flannel. Although it will be hard for many to say goodbye to their favorite season, there is so much to look forward to as autumn nears.

As the leaves turn into magnificent colors, there is no shortage of activities in the SouthCoast to enjoy. With only 91 days to relish in sweater weather before the cold comes in, make sure to get in all of your favorite traditions. Whether you need to find the perfect pumpkin to carve or a variety of delicious apples to bake we have compiled a list of things to do during the next few months.

So grab your favorite hoodie, get some hot apple cider, and embrace all things fall.

293 Marvel St., Swansea | https://www.facebook.com/simcock.farm

"Fall Fun on the Farm" begins in late September offering pick your own pumpkins, hayrides, a corn maze, the " Spooky Sundae" evening event, and there is fall-flavored ice cream to enjoy.

43 Kinnicutt Ave., Warren, R.I. | https://www.facebook.com/frerichsfarm

In the fall, Frerichs Farm is invaded by giant pumpkins, and each Columbus Day weekend hosts the Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Grower’s Annual Weigh-off. Throughout the fall months, the pumpkin coach ride, Windy River Junction town, and pumpkin patches are open for children’s enjoyment.

934 Main St., Acushnet | https://www.facebook.com/silverbrook.farm

The Annual Fall Festival Event every weekend from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. There will be tractor rides, barrel rides, corn maze, loads of farm animals, horse and farm demonstrations, games including corn hole toss, basket toss, foods, and more.

Escobar Farm

255 Middle Road, Portsmouth, R.I. | https://www.facebook.com/Escobar-farm

Pick out jack-‘o-lanterns for the kids to decorate, decorate your house, or make pumpkin pie. Visit the 8-acre 'Field of Dreams" corn maze and take a picturesque ride through their dairy farm and if you’re lucky, you may get a chance to feed apples to the cows.

1149 Main St., Acushnet | https://www.facebook.com/KeithsFarm

One of the greatest New England family traditions can be found at Keith's farm. There is pick your own apples and pumpkins. As well as hay rides to enjoy while drinking freshly made apple cider.

4484 Main Road, Tiverton, R.I. | https://www.facebook.com/pachetbrook

Pachet's fall hayrides are well known for wholesome family fun during the months of September and October. A 30-minute hayride on the farm takes you through woods and fields that are decorated for the season. Decorations are appropriate for small children and enjoyable for all ages. The ride ends at a "Pumpkin Patch" where pumpkins can be purchased.

788 Main St., Acushnet | https://www.facebook.com/thecandyapplefarm

Looking for a sweet fall treat? There are red candy apples, and caramel apples, all with different toppings. Try the fudge or a warm baked good that tastes like the season.

515 Old Westport Road, North Dartmouth | https://www.facebook.com/profile.php

There are a variety of apples to pick and you can grab pears and peaches, too. All the fruits you need to bake a seasonal dessert. The farm stand has jams, jellies, peach or apple butter, ciders, and more.

1942 W Main Road, Middletown, R.I. | https://www.facebook.com/simmons.farm.7

Goats! You can take a hike with adventurous, fun-loving goats. Each participant will get their own goat to walk on a leash. There are gorgeous views of Narragansett Bay from the Vista at the top of the farm, along with a visit to their pig friends, and a peek in on the group of belted Galloway cows. Don't forget to check out the petting zoo, with all of the dairy goats including the Tennessee Fainting Goats (they really faint!) and the adorable Nigerian Dairy Goats.

