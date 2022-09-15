ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was it benefit fraud? Why this board will not reconsider ex-deputy chief's retirement

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — The Retirement Board has denied a city request to reconsider former Deputy Fire Chief Paul Coderre Jr.'s retirement , though he was fired for allegedly moving a heavy smoker grill from the back of his truck while on injury leave.

The board voted 3-2 last week not to reconsider the retirement vote.

A hearing had been held in June to consider evidence and make a recommendation to the board. The city had contended in part that Coderre's alleged actions leading to his firing constituted "moral turpitude," and should invalidate the retirement.

Hearing Officer and attorney Michael Sacco recommended that the Retirement Board reject that argument in his report issued in August.

He stated, "The crux of this case for the Board is whether Deputy Chief Coderre was terminated for reasons of moral turpitude."

Sacco said the "serious allegation" of benefit fraud would constitute moral turpitude if proven.

He added, "I am unwilling, however, to find that what occurred in this case coming even remotely close to moral turpitude, as there is a dearth of evidence to support such a serious charge."

According to evidence provided in the June hearing, Coderre had been acting chief since December 2018 when he went out after being injured on duty on April 3, 2019.

He had received over $208,574 in benefit pay over approximately two years but was fired by the city on Jan. 25 following a disciplinary hearing in which just cause was found for the termination.

According to surveillance videos through the city's insurer, Guardian Claims Services, taken on June 10, June 15, and Aug. 30, 2021, Coderre was seen moving the grill in his truck.

He was examined by a doctor in September 2021, and the doctor concluded he was incapacitated. Coderre had said he was still suffering from back and leg pain.

The doctor, after having been provided with the videos in October 2021, changed his opinion, saying Coderre was capable of climbing and repetitive bending and stooping. He also stated that Coderre had not been truthful with him during the September examination.

Coderre had argued that a separate doctor's opinion had found him to be incapable of performing a firefighter's essential duties in December 2021, and he was never medically cleared to resume full duty.

Coderre filed for disability retirement with the board in December 2021. He was notified Jan. 6, 2022, that his termination was being contemplated by the city. He filed for superannuation retirement on Jan. 10with the board, which OK'd it in a 3-2 vote Jan. 27. The board had not been formally notified of the Jan. 25 termination, according to evidence presented at the June hearing. Sacco stated the timing of events didn't undermine Coderre's retirement eligibility.

Coderre testified during the June hearing that he assisted in steadying the box holding the smoker in the back of his truck at the pickup point, and when he got home and his stepson was not there to assist him, he used his upper body strength to shimmy the smoker off the back of his truck onto a dolly to transport it to his backyard, according to Sacco.

Sacco stated in his report that the city didn't use the phrase "moral turpitude" in its reasons for the firing. Rather, it said he had violated the firefighter Code of Conduct for being untruthful and reflecting discredit on the department. And that finding was based on the surveillance videos and the September 2021 medical examination.

Sacco added the city failed to provide the surveillance videos at the June evidentiary hearing — just still photos and the report — that the doctor was not provided for testimony, and that there was no representative from the city insurance company.

He also questioned why the doctor wasn't provided with the surveillance videos prior to the September 2021 examination, and why he didn't re-examine Coderre after he had seen them a month later. He also characterized the September examination as "sub-par and rather circumscribed and limited."

He stated the city's insurer "reviewed and approved multiple treatments and surgical procedures" during Coderre's two years on injury leave, including an almost $20,000 surgical procedure in early October 2021.

City spokesperson Mike Lawrence said the city will appeal the board decision to the state Contributory Retirement Appeal Board. Mayor Jon Mitchell stated in a release when Coderre was fired in January, “The former Acting Chief failed to adhere to the policies and procedures of his own Department, in doing so he betrayed the trust of the firefighters that served under his command, and he took advantage of city taxpayers who paid his injured-on-duty benefits. New Bedford residents expect and deserve a Fire Department whose every member adheres to the highest professional standards, regardless of rank.”

Coderre's appeal of his termination before the Civil Service Commission is still pending, as is his accidental disability retirement application before the city Retirement Board, according to the hearing report.

Original story updated with city intention to appeal the decision.

