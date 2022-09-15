Read full article on original website
Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17
Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
When does the new Overwatch 2 hero release?
Overwatch 2 is diverging radically from many of the original Overwatch‘s procedures, and hero releases are no exceptions. Rather than releasing a new hero to all players every few months, Overwatch 2 will release one hero per season as part of its new seasonal model. These new heroes will still be free for all players, but those who don’t purchase the premium battle pass will need to make their way to tier 55 of the free battle pass to unlock them.
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch
Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
This lucky Lee Sin player somehow predicted Flash to earn first blood in League
There’s no better way to begin your League of Legends match than with a level-one kill, especially if it’s earned in a flashy way. A Lee Sin player on League‘s subreddit started their game in such a way. In a clip posted on the platform, the Blind Monk predicted the enemy’s Flash, catching them with Sonic Wave, and then finished them off with Resonating Strike.
CLG isn’t just looking out for its fighting game players, it’s here for the entire community
Counter Logic Gaming is an esports organization synonymous with titles like League of Legends, but it has recently started heavily expanding into the fighting game community after circling the scene for around seven years. The org has been involved in Super Smash Bros. since June 2015, fielding players like VoiD...
OpTic vs. DRX at VCT Champions 2022 reaches extraordinary VALORANT viewership milestones
When OpTic and DRX, the top VALORANT teams out of North America and Korea, respectively, met in the lower bracket final of VCT Champions 2022, the two teams delivered an all-time performance across five maps. In the end, OpTic avoided the first-ever reverse sweep in a best-of-five in VCT, closing out the series on the final map.
Entity goes undefeated despite lag disrupting Western Europe’s Dota 2 qualifiers for TI11
Lag may have played a big role in Western Europe’s qualifiers for The International 2022, but that didn’t stop Entity from absolutely dumpstering anyone and everyone who stood in their path to Dota 2’s biggest stage. Alliance? Bodied. Team Liquid? Destroyed. Team Secret? Double eliminated in a...
Best items and synergies for Rengar in TFT Set 7.5
Rengar returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 after many years as a three-cost champion, showcasing his classic ability to jump on the most vulnerable enemies to be one of the carries of the new Darkflight synergy within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. The Pridestalker uses his Unseen Predator ability to destroy...
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
Pioneers enter Apex Legends, picking up fan-favorites from ALGS Championship
Ahead of the impending Apex Legends Global Series season, yet another organization has decided to enter the game. North American org Pioneers is getting in on pro Apex for the first time, entering the EMEA scene by signing some of the break-out stars of July’s ALGS Championship. Pioneers announced...
Xcalibur believes ‘respect’ played key role in Alliance’s downfall against Team Bald Reborn
Despite being one of the most iconic organizations in Dota 2’s history, Alliance has been in a freefall ever since their entire roster was signed by Team Liquid in 2019, and they’ve hit rock bottom. Last year, they competed at The International 2021 and placed between ninth and...
Marved claims best-of-5s are ‘good’ for OpTic, but history suggests otherwise
OpTic Gaming’s shockingly one-sided loss to LOUD in the winner’s final of VCT Champions 2022 was certainly a rare occurrence. It’s uncommon to see NA’s consistent top team look shaky on one of their map picks and even more surprising to see them lose by double digits on any map.
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
OTK Rift 2 $25,000 tournament: Teams, live scores, and winner
OTK Rift 2 is a one-day League of Legends tournament taking place on Sept. 16 that will feature eight teams of five popular streamers, each led by a respective team captain. Hosted by OTK and Starforge PCs, the competing teams will clash on Summoner’s Rift for a winner-take-all $25,000 prize pool.
Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
How to create a custom class in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally on the horizon and players of the franchise are looking forward to unlocking all that the game has to offer, especially when it comes to weapons and equipment. The CoD franchise changed forever once the Create-A-Class system was introduced. It’s been a...
Three new Sega Genesis games are live on Nintendo Switch Online, including Earthworm Jim
Nintendo just dropped three more games to the Sega Genesis library on Nintendo Switch Online. After nine classic Nintendo 64 titles were confirmed to be added to the service throughout the rest of 2022 and 2023 on the last Nintendo Direct, fans of the Sega console might be feeling a little left out.
