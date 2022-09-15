ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17

Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
dotesports.com

3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major

Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
dotesports.com

What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer

The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
dotesports.com

When does the new Overwatch 2 hero release?

Overwatch 2 is diverging radically from many of the original Overwatch‘s procedures, and hero releases are no exceptions. Rather than releasing a new hero to all players every few months, Overwatch 2 will release one hero per season as part of its new seasonal model. These new heroes will still be free for all players, but those who don’t purchase the premium battle pass will need to make their way to tier 55 of the free battle pass to unlock them.
dotesports.com

Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?

Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
dotesports.com

OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch

Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
dotesports.com

This lucky Lee Sin player somehow predicted Flash to earn first blood in League

There’s no better way to begin your League of Legends match than with a level-one kill, especially if it’s earned in a flashy way. A Lee Sin player on League‘s subreddit started their game in such a way. In a clip posted on the platform, the Blind Monk predicted the enemy’s Flash, catching them with Sonic Wave, and then finished them off with Resonating Strike.
dotesports.com

Best items and synergies for Rengar in TFT Set 7.5

Rengar returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 after many years as a three-cost champion, showcasing his classic ability to jump on the most vulnerable enemies to be one of the carries of the new Darkflight synergy within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. The Pridestalker uses his Unseen Predator ability to destroy...
dotesports.com

How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?

During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
dotesports.com

Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?

The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
dotesports.com

OTK Rift 2 $25,000 tournament: Teams, live scores, and winner

OTK Rift 2 is a one-day League of Legends tournament taking place on Sept. 16 that will feature eight teams of five popular streamers, each led by a respective team captain. Hosted by OTK and Starforge PCs, the competing teams will clash on Summoner’s Rift for a winner-take-all $25,000 prize pool.
dotesports.com

Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?

The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
dotesports.com

How to create a custom class in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally on the horizon and players of the franchise are looking forward to unlocking all that the game has to offer, especially when it comes to weapons and equipment. The CoD franchise changed forever once the Create-A-Class system was introduced. It’s been a...
