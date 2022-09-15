Read full article on original website
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'
Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Monday evening Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday. In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original...
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Are Mad at CBS for Not Addressing the Double Eviction POV Malfunction
The 'Big Brother 24' double eviction Power of Veto was probably the most intense competition of the season, but what some fans don't know is that one houseguest's rope broke.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child With Model Lanisha Cole
Nick Cannon's growing brood just grew a lot larger. While confirming earlier this year that his ninth and tenth child were on the way, from mothers Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, the talk show host kept his bun in the oven with model Lanisha Cole on the low. Fans speculated earlier last year that Lanisha was expecting a child with Nick, however, neither of the soon-to-be parents confirmed the news.
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Andy Cohen Reveals That the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Included a “First”
The WWHL host and Erika Jayne share what went down during the RHOBH Season 12 reunion, which recently filmed. That’s a wrap — and now Andy Cohen is spilling all the tea about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, which was recently filmed. When RHOBH...
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Reunion Looks: Who Was The Best Dressed?
If there’s one thing that the Real Housewives of Atlanta have mastered, it’s the art of being extra. It’s not in their nature to hold back anything, whether it’s their opinions about someone’s hosting abilities or their shamelessness in crashing someone’s event with a marching band to promote their own business. That over-the-top attitude also […] The post Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Reunion Looks: Who Was The Best Dressed? appeared first on Reality Tea.
How Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' "Tough" Season 12 Reunion Breaks Tradition
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion is shaping up to be one for the books. Erika Jayne teased what's to come on the Sept. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, admitting "It was a lot." "It was...
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her
Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Fans Come to Jenn Todryk’s Defense After Viewers Hate on the Show: ‘I Actually Love the Show’
Fans of Jenn Todryk and HGTV's 'No Demo Reno' came to her defense when online haters aimed some negativity at Todryk and the show on Reddit.
Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC
Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions
Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
Don't Mess with Fatima, Pt. 1
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr. Brian Jordan Jr. explains why his favorite scene from Sistas involves Zac coming to Maurice to open a bank account, and why the truth behind the moment heightened the humor. Devale Ellis explains that the salon talk between Zac and Karen, a...
Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Children React To Their Mother Winning Her First Emmy
Sheryl Lee Ralph's dynamic career has spanned decades, from Deena Jones in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls to stepmom Dee in Moesha. However, she just won her first Emmy last night and no one was more proud than her two children. Ralph became the second Black woman in history to win...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany Lies to Taylor About Her Vote
Brittany Hoopes continues to lie in the 'Big Brother 24' house after being on the wrong side of the latest vote, but does anyone believe her?
Piers Morgan's Comments on Oprah Winfrey Get Mixed Response
Piers Morgan is being praised as well as attacked for criticizing Oprah Winfrey over her comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Winfrey spoke to Extra recently about the death of Queen Elizabeth II while attending the Toronto International Film Festival. She said she hoped the sad occasion could be "an opportunity for peacemaking" for the Royal Family, which resulted in criticism from people who said Winfrey helped amplify the familial tensions.
Food Network’s Duff Goldman Lives in a House in the Woods With His Family! Take a Tour
Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.
