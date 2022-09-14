ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Police respond to almost 600 calls over Labor Day weekend

The La Crosse Police Department had a busy Labor Day weekend as college students returned and people celebrated the last few days of summer. The LCPD responded 592 calls from Sept. 2-6. Nineteen of those calls were bar checks at establishments downtown, which led to 27 alcohol-related citations, including 11 underage consumption tickets and six fake ID tickets.
Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat

Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
City

New business incubator to move into Main Street building

Another small business incubator is about to be launched in La Crosse — this one downtown on Main Street. Couleecap Inc., and the La Crosse Community Foundation joined forces to develop the incubator in a storefront at 320 Main Street, focusing on businesses owned by people of color, women, veterans and others.
