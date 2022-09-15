ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kearney native who worked in White House, Capitol Hill: democracy must be ‘zealously guarded’

By Zach Wendling
nebraskanewsservice.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
kmaland.com

Nebraska Congressional Delegation Scores Low on “Democracy Scorecard”

(Lincoln) -- The top issue for voters heading into the November elections, even above jobs and the economy, is a growing fear American democracy is under threat, according to a recent poll. A new "Democracy Scorecard" released by the nonpartisan group Common Cause aims to help voters evaluate their Congressional...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Ne White House#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Democracy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nebraska News Service#American#West Exec#Executive Office Building
KCAU 9 News

Governor Pete Ricketts explains new tax relief available to Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Governor Pete Ricketts, along with State Senator Lou Linehan, and the Department of Revenue are live with an overview of tax relief opportunities available to Nebraskans. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the tax package signed by Ricketts earlier this spring will bring approximately $3.4 billion worth of tax […]
NEBRASKA STATE
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
Kearney Hub

'Just talk': Kearney suicide survivor offers hope, a listening ear

KEARNEY — Amanda Pearson knows firsthand about suicide. After her husband took his own life in 2007, she attempted to take hers. Not once, but six times. She was always interrupted by a phone call. At last, she realized that God was stepping in. “I believe in a higher...
KEARNEY, NE
iowapublicradio.org

Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it

Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
WOWT

Interim leaders announced for Nebraska Department of Corrections, Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts has announced interim heads for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and State Fire Marshal’s Office. Diane Sabatka-Rine has been announced as the Interim Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She will take over after Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Remote Sandhills reservoir declared an “international dark sky park”

LINCOLN — There are benefits to being in the middle of nowhere. Just recently, Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, in the middle of the Sandhills, was certified as an “International Dark Sky Park.”. The reservoir, about 26 miles southwest of Valentine, has hosted an annual “Nebraska Star Party”...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
Hays Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...

Comments / 0

Community Policy