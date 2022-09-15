Kearney native who worked in White House, Capitol Hill: democracy must be ‘zealously guarded’

Read full article on original website
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
kmaland.com
Nebraska Congressional Delegation Scores Low on “Democracy Scorecard”
(Lincoln) -- The top issue for voters heading into the November elections, even above jobs and the economy, is a growing fear American democracy is under threat, according to a recent poll. A new "Democracy Scorecard" released by the nonpartisan group Common Cause aims to help voters evaluate their Congressional...
News Channel Nebraska
Chinese wireless tech could put Offutt Air Force Base and Nebraska missile silos at risk
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — More than 10,000 military members and civilians working at Offutt Air Force Base could be at risk of having cell phone calls, texts, and data seen by the Chinese government because at least one cellular service provider installed Chinese equipment on nearby towers. The U.S. Commerce...
Gov. Ricketts selects interim Nebraska prisons director
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he had selected an interim director to run Nebraska’s prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month.
doniphanherald.com
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
klkntv.com
Policing police: Senators want public list of Nebraska officers with record of misconduct
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two state senators are pushing for a law to make a public list of police officers who have been involved in any misconduct or have a disciplinary history. This comes after a Lincoln police officer was removed from service amid investigations into domestic abuse allegations.
Governor Pete Ricketts explains new tax relief available to Nebraskans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Governor Pete Ricketts, along with State Senator Lou Linehan, and the Department of Revenue are live with an overview of tax relief opportunities available to Nebraskans. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the tax package signed by Ricketts earlier this spring will bring approximately $3.4 billion worth of tax […]
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Kearney Hub
'Just talk': Kearney suicide survivor offers hope, a listening ear
KEARNEY — Amanda Pearson knows firsthand about suicide. After her husband took his own life in 2007, she attempted to take hers. Not once, but six times. She was always interrupted by a phone call. At last, she realized that God was stepping in. “I believe in a higher...
iowapublicradio.org
Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
KETV.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts outlines how Nebraskans can receive 'significant' tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined Thursday how Nebraskans can receive "significant" tax relief. Ricketts detailed how the process for the income tax credit works for residents. He said the 25% tax credit residents previously received through a refundable tax credit will be increased to 30% for 2022.
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
WOWT
Interim leaders announced for Nebraska Department of Corrections, Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts has announced interim heads for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and State Fire Marshal’s Office. Diane Sabatka-Rine has been announced as the Interim Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She will take over after Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
newsfromthestates.com
Remote Sandhills reservoir declared an “international dark sky park”
LINCOLN — There are benefits to being in the middle of nowhere. Just recently, Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, in the middle of the Sandhills, was certified as an “International Dark Sky Park.”. The reservoir, about 26 miles southwest of Valentine, has hosted an annual “Nebraska Star Party”...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
