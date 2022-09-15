Read full article on original website
Former Bison, South Dakota woman dead in murder-suicide
BISON, S.D. – A former Bison, South Dakota woman has died in what North Carolina police are calling a murder-suicide. Whispering Pines, North Carolina Police Chief Jason Graham says they were called to a home on September 6th. He says upon arrival, officers found two deceased bodies inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
19 firearms confiscated and two men arrested in Dickinson
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Parole and Probation officers performed a search on Monday, Sept. 12, at a residence in Dickinson which led to the arrests of two men, a 36 and 44-year-old, as well as the confiscation of 19 firearms, white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, and multiple items of paraphernalia containing residue. […]
