The 7th Annual Harvest Festival in Dickinson
DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to bring the Seventh Annual Harvest Festival to the campus of Dickinson State University on Saturday, September 17. Festivities will get underway at 11 AM. Food trucks, marketplace vendors, inflatables, free entertainment, a pumpkin patch, plus other...
Major Bust In ND: 19 Firearms, Meth, and Paraphernalia Confiscated
On Monday, September 12th, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a press release saying a major bust had occurred when parole officers were doing a probation search. During the search, officers found nineteen firearms, a substance consistent with methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items. Arrests. Two men were...
