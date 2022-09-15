Mark Rutledge: We took the kids camping and fed them from a garbage can

I have spent a considerable number of regretful moments lamenting my children’s low number of camping experiences.

While breaking camp in a frog-strangling downpour recently during a rare family outing, I made peace with my history of depriving the kids.

My wife and I grew up with family vacations that mostly involved campers, campgrounds, campfires, swimming, fishing and bug repellant.

It was during the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, when more people cut their own grass and hotel vacations were for families with more disposable income.

Different classes of pull-behind campers existed in those days, too. There were pop-up campers — a notch above a tent — and there were what my dad referred to as self-contained campers. These were RV-type units equipped with bathrooms and a kitchen sink.

Our Cox foldout camper fell somewhere between a tent and a pop-up. It had a canvas top, two beds and a table that doubled as a third bed. No bathroom. No sink. Pretty much a tent on two wheels.

A family in our church — with a dad who was handy and also mowed his own lawn — would borrow our Cox foldout camper each summer and take it to the beach. The man always returned our camper with a new amenity, such as a platform behind the hitch or a cooking table that folded out from one side.

When our three daughters were little, Sharon and I thought that camping would be a part of their upbringing. We did mow our own lawn, but also rented houses instead of campsites at the beach.

Our daughters gained camping experiences on their own. And even at this late stage in their early adulthood, we go camping with them at least twice a year.

A camping tradition has taken root at a remote spot on the Toe River in the mountains of Western North Carolina near Spruce Pine. In-laws of in-laws own the place where a circle of friends gather during Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

River rafting is part of it, but food takes centerstage. This year, we ate from a garbage can. It’s a tradition that my wife’s family followed while camping with friends during Labor Day weekends at Indian Lake State Park in Ohio.

Corn husks and water are placed at the bottom of a basic galvanized trash receptacle and placed over an open fire. Corn, sausages, potatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage, and other wonderful things are added. It’s like a crawfish boil without the spices and crawfish.

Leftovers are made into a stew for the next day. We should have headed home before the stew.

Internet service is spotty in the gorge and we didn’t see the rain coming. It came all night Sunday and kept coming throughout Monday. The rain came so steadily that we had to break camp while it poured.

Now two of my adult daughters think they have a rough-camping story to tell. I once watched my dad sweep off the old Cox canvas so that he could fold it down during a heavy snowfall in the Rocky Mountains. All we could do was watch from the car while eating cold powdered doughnuts, with no internet at all.

That was some rough camping.