ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, NC

Farmville Community Arts Council opens art gallery

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6S8F_0hwC2jf200

FARMVILLE — The Farmville Community Arts Council held a grand opening and reception for its new art gallery on Friday and announced it would be named for one of the group’s supporters.

Now called the Emily Monk Davidson Gallery, the facility is an expansion of the council’s longtime home at the adjacent Paramount Theater. With support from the Town of Farmville, the council obtained a Community Development Block Grant to renovate and connect a building owned by the council next door.

“The grand opening of the newest art gallery in Pitt County highlighted Farmville’s commitment to the arts,” said Lori Drake of the town’s chamber of commerce and a member of the arts council.

Renovations that totaled about $350,000 built a state-of-the-art exhibition space, opened a doorway between the gallery and the theater, built a ramp and ensured bathrooms and the rest of the facility were fully accessible. The grant paid for about 80 percent of the work and the council raised the rest of the money, council President Fred Austin said in an earlier interview.

Davidson helped significantly in the effort, Austin said.

“This wonderful lady said ‘let’s get it done, let’s do it!’” Austin said. “So she pushed us up the hill to get this done.”

The gallery was named for her as a show of appreciation for the support the council has received from her foundation, officials said, and it’s not the only project the foundation has supported.

Among other causes, the foundation has supported the Farmville Public Library, which houses the Emily Monk Davidson Local History & Genealogy Center on its second floor.

Friday’s opening also celebrated the work of Ukrainian artist Olena Zintchouk, whose art will be on display for the coming weeks.

Zintchouk, a Greenville resident, immigrated with her husband and two children to Canada and then to North Carolina. She was joined by her family at the event and discussed the botanic, bold Petrykivka painting style which originated in Petrykivka, Ukraine, her birthplace.

She explained the technique and significance of the style to guests. “It’s exciting for Farmville to have yet another venue to display the outstanding work of local, regional and global artists,” said Drake.

The new gallery space also will serve as a lobby during intermission of the arts council’s theatrical productions. In addition, the renovated space includes a caterer’s kitchen to facilitate a variety of events.

Farmville celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Paramount Theater. The new gallery has been in the works for about three years.

The Farmville Community Arts Center is located at 3725 N. Main St. Visit farmville-arts.org/ and facebook.com/FarmvilleArts/.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

First-ever color bomb held by Ayden Chamber

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first-ever Color Bomb Business Fun Run Saturday morning. Over 40 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages were “bombed” with colorful, vibrant chalk during a three-mile 5K race through the downtown area. Members of the Chamber of Commerce say this event was a […]
AYDEN, NC
newbernnow.com

Learn About Plans for Historic Clermont Property During New Bern Yacht Club Meeting

New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) is pleased to announce that Jonathan Segal, Chairman of the Clermont Property Task Force, will speak at its Membership Meeting on Tuesday, Sept, 27 at 7:30 p.m. The storied Clermont property, located on Brices Creek Road and owned by the Tryon Palace, has a rich and varied history; and Segal will describe potential tourism and recreational plans for the property.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville officials hold housing forum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville held a forum Thursday that was aimed at educating those who wanted to learn about local affordable housing opportunities and resources. Attendees asked questions on topics such as leasing, emergency assistance programs and housing affordability. City officials and representatives from Greenville Housing Authority and Legal Aid of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Farmville, NC
Government
City
Farmville, NC
WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Touch-A-Truck event coming to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some unique vehicles are coming to a special event happening at Grainger Stadium. On October 29, the 5th Annual Touch a Truck for treats will be held at Grainger Stadium. Touch-A-Truck for Treats is a family-based event where the community can see, touch and climb aboard and learn about various trucks […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Community Arts#Arts Center#Paramount Theater#The Arts Council
WITN

Uptown Greenville parking spots to become pop-up parks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two parking spots in Uptown Greenville will be transformed into pop-up parks. It’s part of the PARK(ING) Day movement, a global project that transforms spaces for cars into places for people to highlight the need for urban open space. The two parking spaces are on...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville’s Brigade Boys & Girls Club adds new site

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More room to have more fun. Brigade Boys & Girls Club is adding a new club site in Onslow County at Clear View Elementary School. This newly added site will have grades Kindergarten through 5th grade on location for both mornings and after-school care. The morning care will be from 6:30-8:30 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington breaks ground on Neighborhood Revitalization Program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Making housing affordable for low-income families is the goal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program, which broke ground on its first project on Friday. At the corner of Van Norden and Sixth Street, the Washington Housing Authority, city officials and community members gathered to turn some dirt. The Neighborhood Revitalization Program is […]
WASHINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Market-rate subdivision coming to Kinston

Butterfield subdivision plans to move forward with council approval. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall. “I’m excited to hear that the...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WITN

Moviegoers react to the closure of Regal Greenville Grande

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Greenville’s two movie theaters is closing its doors for good. The Regal Greenville Grande movie theater, which had been open for more than 15 years, has shown its final films. Posters are still hung up outside of the Regal Greenville Grande movie theater...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for September 17, 2022

Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, September 17, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Our congratulations to the crew of the CSS Ram Neuse on the most successful Wings Over the Neuse event they have hosted so far. We have Breakfast on the Boat to look forward to on Saturday, October 15, 2022. If you have never attended please do it this time. You will be so glad you did.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Rusty Relics Auction Services and Thrift opens behind Ironclad Marketplace

Rusty Relics Auction Services and Thrift, which specializes in estate and online auctions, has opened in Kinston. The new store is owned by Lisa Foyles and Michael Bean, who met as vendors at Ironclad Marketplace where they shared their passion for antiques and collectibles. “We do estate clean outs, attics...
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham Recused from Voting

After a month of denying connection to McCullough Farms, LLC, and P & J of New Bern, LLC, Mayor Jeffrey Odham admitted he was the Manager of both businesses. His admission came after Developmental Services made the presentation for rezoning land owned by both LLCs to the Board of Aldermen during Sept. 13, 2022 meeting.
NEW BERN, NC
wraltechwire.com

Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center

GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident

MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
325
Followers
528
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy