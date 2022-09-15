Farmville Community Arts Council opens art gallery

FARMVILLE — The Farmville Community Arts Council held a grand opening and reception for its new art gallery on Friday and announced it would be named for one of the group’s supporters.

Now called the Emily Monk Davidson Gallery, the facility is an expansion of the council’s longtime home at the adjacent Paramount Theater. With support from the Town of Farmville, the council obtained a Community Development Block Grant to renovate and connect a building owned by the council next door.

“The grand opening of the newest art gallery in Pitt County highlighted Farmville’s commitment to the arts,” said Lori Drake of the town’s chamber of commerce and a member of the arts council.

Renovations that totaled about $350,000 built a state-of-the-art exhibition space, opened a doorway between the gallery and the theater, built a ramp and ensured bathrooms and the rest of the facility were fully accessible. The grant paid for about 80 percent of the work and the council raised the rest of the money, council President Fred Austin said in an earlier interview.

Davidson helped significantly in the effort, Austin said.

“This wonderful lady said ‘let’s get it done, let’s do it!’” Austin said. “So she pushed us up the hill to get this done.”

The gallery was named for her as a show of appreciation for the support the council has received from her foundation, officials said, and it’s not the only project the foundation has supported.

Among other causes, the foundation has supported the Farmville Public Library, which houses the Emily Monk Davidson Local History & Genealogy Center on its second floor.

Friday’s opening also celebrated the work of Ukrainian artist Olena Zintchouk, whose art will be on display for the coming weeks.

Zintchouk, a Greenville resident, immigrated with her husband and two children to Canada and then to North Carolina. She was joined by her family at the event and discussed the botanic, bold Petrykivka painting style which originated in Petrykivka, Ukraine, her birthplace.

She explained the technique and significance of the style to guests. “It’s exciting for Farmville to have yet another venue to display the outstanding work of local, regional and global artists,” said Drake.

The new gallery space also will serve as a lobby during intermission of the arts council’s theatrical productions. In addition, the renovated space includes a caterer’s kitchen to facilitate a variety of events.

Farmville celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Paramount Theater. The new gallery has been in the works for about three years.

The Farmville Community Arts Center is located at 3725 N. Main St. Visit farmville-arts.org/ and facebook.com/FarmvilleArts/.