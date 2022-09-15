Ayden ... Way Back When

The African American community.

For the last two columns, I have talked about the New South and the Old South, terms that I learned decades ago. These simple concepts helped me think through and confirm what I already saw happening around me when I was a teenager.

This is what reading and continuing to learn throughout one’s life does for you. Some call it “lifelong learning.”

Lifelong learning is a must if we are to keep up with our changing times. Why is this important? Because living in a democratic society requires this.

If our form of political system is truly going to work, lifelong learning is mandatory. Recently, one noted lecturer said something that will forever stick with me: “Democracy is an intellectual process.”

This simple statement can have multiple meanings. No matter what one’s political persuasion, it means consider the facts before making a decision.

This is the New South, a knowledgeable populace. One does not have to have a Ph.D. One simply needs to know what is truly happening at present and to have a sense of the future. This last part — having a sense of the future — is an extremely important part of living in the New South. Around the turn of the 20th century, many farmers held the belief that public school education was not necessary.

One aspect of the New South took place in the decades after the Supreme Court voted 9-0 in 1954 to strike down the “separate but equal” doctrine that had been the law of the land. In Ayden and in the rest of Pitt County, integration and consolidation took place simultaneously. The New South was on its way. Was everybody happy?

