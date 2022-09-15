ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Ayden ... Way Back When

By By William Harrington
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

The African American community.

For the last two columns, I have talked about the New South and the Old South, terms that I learned decades ago. These simple concepts helped me think through and confirm what I already saw happening around me when I was a teenager.

This is what reading and continuing to learn throughout one’s life does for you. Some call it “lifelong learning.”

Lifelong learning is a must if we are to keep up with our changing times. Why is this important? Because living in a democratic society requires this.

If our form of political system is truly going to work, lifelong learning is mandatory. Recently, one noted lecturer said something that will forever stick with me: “Democracy is an intellectual process.”

This simple statement can have multiple meanings. No matter what one’s political persuasion, it means consider the facts before making a decision.

This is the New South, a knowledgeable populace. One does not have to have a Ph.D. One simply needs to know what is truly happening at present and to have a sense of the future. This last part — having a sense of the future — is an extremely important part of living in the New South. Around the turn of the 20th century, many farmers held the belief that public school education was not necessary.

One aspect of the New South took place in the decades after the Supreme Court voted 9-0 in 1954 to strike down the “separate but equal” doctrine that had been the law of the land. In Ayden and in the rest of Pitt County, integration and consolidation took place simultaneously. The New South was on its way. Was everybody happy?

Ayden ... Way Back When appears every month in The Standard.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

First-ever color bomb held by Ayden Chamber

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first-ever Color Bomb Business Fun Run Saturday morning. Over 40 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages were “bombed” with colorful, vibrant chalk during a three-mile 5K race through the downtown area. Members of the Chamber of Commerce say this event was a […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Local pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a conviction for a crime he did not commit and a sentencing of 40 years behind bars, local pastor Darron Carmon spoke to community members Saturday about his exoneration and his work to make sure this does not happen again. It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ayden, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program

AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham Recused from Voting

After a month of denying connection to McCullough Farms, LLC, and P & J of New Bern, LLC, Mayor Jeffrey Odham admitted he was the Manager of both businesses. His admission came after Developmental Services made the presentation for rezoning land owned by both LLCs to the Board of Aldermen during Sept. 13, 2022 meeting.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South#School Education#Old South#Racism#African American#Democratic#The Supreme Court
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WITN

Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Ma’s Hot Dog House in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
KINSTON, NC
wraltechwire.com

Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center

GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

New Bern residents could be on Metronet by Oct.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The fiber optic internet company Metronet is continuing to make progress in its installation efforts across Eastern North Carolina. The company says many residents could start accessing their internet services within the next month, including residents in New Bern, who Metronet officials say could be online by October 4 of […]
NEW BERN, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
325
Followers
528
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy