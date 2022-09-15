ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God will protect you — just surrender control to him

By By Chuck Hartman Columnist
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IIuB_0hwC2bbE00

One of the precious promises to the believer is God’s promise of protection. Peter reminds us in 1 Peter 5:6-7 to humble ourselves under God’s mighty hand, casting all our cares upon God because God cares for us. Over and again in Scripture, one finds records of how God provides for His children.

In Exodus 14:13-14, one finds Moses leading the nation of Israel out of slavery in Egypt. At this juncture in history, the children of Israel had been in bondage for roughly 400 years. They had no army, strategic military planning, and perhaps no mindset to fight for their freedom. God spoke to the people through Moses and said, do not be afraid. Stand still and see the salvation of God, which He will accomplish for you. The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.

I wonder how many times we try and fight for ourselves when in reality, God desires for us to hold our peace and let Him do the fighting for us? I wonder how many times we think we are responsible for the welfare of our friends and family, never realizing that God is providing the protective care behind the scenes?

Warren Wiersbe once said, “The safest place in all the world is in the will of God, and the safest protection in all the world is the Name of God.”

Nahum 1:7 reminds us that God is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble. God knows all who trust Him. I wonder if often we think God is not protecting us because of all the bad things that happen in our world. Despite hardships, Paul was confident of God’s protective care when he wrote in Romans 8:37: in all these things, believers are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.

Paul writes about many of the hardships he faced in this life in 2 Corinthians 11:24-31. Paul said that five times he received 39 lashes, twice he was beaten with rods, once was stoned, and three times he was shipwrecked. He also faced the perils of robbers, dangers from his fellow citizens, threats from the Gentiles, threats in the city, troubles in the wilderness, risks in the sea, and perils from false brethren.

Paul faced weariness and toil, sleeplessness, hunger and thirst, and cold and nakedness. He had every reason to doubt God’s protective care. Still, Paul wrote that God would protect us no matter how dark or difficult our trials are. As 2 Corinthians 4:8-9 reminds us, we are hard-pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but never forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed.

I encourage you to trust God’s protective care. If you are a believer, He wants to prove Himself true in your life. Surender the control to Him, and watch how masterfully He protects. Remember, God’s promise of protection does not guarantee we will never know pain or loss. As James 1:2-3 reminds us, sometimes He uses trials to purify us so we can develop a deeper faith, persevere, and grow to maturity and Christlikeness.

Rest knowing God watches over your life and keeps you from all harm. As Psalm 121:7-8 reminds us, God keeps watch over you as you come and go, both now and forever.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Hartman
Person
Moses
