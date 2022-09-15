Read full article on original website
CNET
The 10 Best Family Movies on Netflix
Netflix has been around for so long, and has so many films, that it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you're trying to watch something that caters to both adults and children. Netflix has one of the largest collections of original movies, which is great, but...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Only on Disney+ Streaming
Dancing With the Stars is showing off some very fancy footwork in its 31st season, foxtrotting away from its longtime ABC home to exclusively stream on Disney+. Here’s how you can avoid missing a single step. Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Tyra Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer, this time around sharing emcee duties with AFV‘s Alfonso Ribeiro. The judging panel will again be comprised of Len...
Digital Trends
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. That’s no secret, considering the streamer has over $220 million subscribers. However, the better question revolves around what people tend to watch. In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?. Every week, the streaming service...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
The soap’s first day on Peacock is going to be a big one for Gabi: She is stunned to come face to face with lost love Stefan. EJ, too, will find his jaw on the floor when he finds Ava and Johnny in a compromising position… yet again! And the shocks keep on coming as Chanel and Allie are left reeling by what Paulina shares with them.
Please Don't Eat the Daisies Star Mark Miller Dead at 97
"He cherished this life and saw the glass half full!" daughter Penelope Ann Miller wrote on Wednesday Actor Mark Miller has died. He was 97. Daughter Penelope Ann Miller confirmed the news on Twitter: "My Papa's beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives." "He was funny, fun, & always creating," continued The Artist star. "He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad." Miller died in...
The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The parents-to-be made it a date at the Emmys on Monday night before Legend performed his new song "Pieces" during the in memoriam segment. The pair brought the style to the red carpet on Monday night, as Nanjiani took on a faux guest bartending gig. Mark Hampton & Christina Ricci.
"It's An Absolute Masterpiece": People Are Sharing The One Book They'll Forever Recommend For Others To Pick Up And Read
"Not a single wasted word or poorly formed sentence to be found."
Food Network’s Duff Goldman Lives in a House in the Woods With His Family! Take a Tour
Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.
Nicole Richie Proved a White Dress Can Be Worn Year-Round — and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17
Her sleek halter dress turned heads at New York Fashion Week White after Labor Day? Absolutely, yes, according to Nicole Richie. The fashion designer recently attended the Tom Ford show (alongside journalist and media personality Derek Blasberg) at New York Fashion Week, and turned heads in a knockout white halter dress featuring an alluring open back. The skin-baring detail expertly juxtaposed the design's elegant high neckline, and proved to be perfectly appropriate for fall thanks to its fitted bodice and ankle-grazing length. RELATED: Mindy Kaling Stepped Out in the...
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
Digital Trends
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a big success, but is it a good movie?
Rogue One, about a band of fledgling Rebels who attempt to steal the Death Star plans, holds the distinction of achieving something no Star Wars film had since A New Hope: it became a surprise hit. Well, OK, not exactly. As only the second Star Wars feature film to hit theaters since 2005, everybody knew it would make money no matter what. But there were lots of questions and some pessimistic predictions. Given the troubled production that required Disney to bring in Tony Gilroy and his team to do more than the usual amount of eleventh-hour tinkering and reshoots, as well as the fact that the movie featured mostly new characters, Disney was likely not banking on A Force Awakens nostalgia-drenched success.
Gizmodo
Henry Silva, Batman: The Animated Series' Bane, Passes Away at 95
Prolific New York actor Henry Silva passed away earlier in the week. Per the Hollywood Reporter, he passed just a day before he would’ve turned 96 years old. Born in Brooklyn on September 15, 1926, Silva grew up in Harlem, and eventually quit school to take drama classes. In 1955 and 1956, Silva went to Broadway as the character Mother in Michael V. Gatto’s play, A Hatful of Rain. He would later go on to play the character again in the 1957 film adaption, and had an appearance in at least two movies from the rest of the 50s and through the 70s. Other credits from his filmography include 1962's The Manchurian Candidate, Johnny Cool in the 1963 film of the same name, and 1999's Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai.
Digital Trends
The best films of TIFF 2022
This was not a TIFF for the ages, and that’s okay: Not every edition of this annual week-plus getaway for cinephiles and cine-sellers is going to offer a string of masterpieces. This year, especially, it was enough that the festival happened at all, returning in full force after those two odd years of remote attendance. I was happy to be back on the ground, racing between the Scotiabank and the Lightbox, augmenting a steady diet of hastily wolfed fast food with the occasional more leisurely meal with friends. So what if the twinkling Steven Spielberg memory play that melted my peers into effusive puddles left me just a little cold? I got to see it on a massive screen, to bask in the glow of the theatrical experience. Even when the movies weren’t great, that was.
Ads are coming to Netflix soon – here’s what we can expect and what it means for streaming
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year.
Target's Newest Collaboration Is With A Beloved Fashion Insider
Fashion editor Kahlana Barfield Brown kicks off Future Collective, a series of design collaborations with style and culture influencers.
Digital Trends
Speak No Evil director on making a horror movie about being too damn nice
Horror films that have dealt with babysitter slashers, camp counselor-hunting psychopaths, serial killer dream killers, deadly plastic dolls, chainsaw-wielding maniacs, and even some Killer Klowns from Outer Space. But has the horror genre ever had a film about the terror caused by being too polite?. That’s the intriguing premise behind...
'America's Got Talent' Season 17 winner is crowned
'America's Got Talent' has a new winner. (Spoilers ahead.)
Digital Trends
Director Ti West discusses the making of Pearl, his horror prequel to X
Not many filmmakers are having as good of a year as Ti West. The writer-director made waves March when he released X, his A24-produced love letter to 1970s slasher flicks. Now, he’s back with Pearl. The new film, which is a prequel set 60 years before the events of X, reunites him with star Mia Goth, who reprises her role from the first film and plays Pearl‘s titular killer. Together, the two films have cemented Goth and West as one of the most exciting director-actor pairs working in Hollywood right now.
Digital Trends
Mia Goth, Pearl, and the modern scream queen
Ti West’s Pearl premiered at the 79th Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival to considerable critical acclaim. The prequel to West’s well-received ’70s slasher X, Pearl stars Mia Goth as the titular character. Having already played the older version in X, Goth continues to show her versatility as a horror icon, delivering another compelling and engaging performance with even more bite. Rewarded for their consistency and effort, Goth and West will get their trilogy, as A24 announced a third and seemingly final film in the series, MaXXXine.
