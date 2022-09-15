ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Sept. 15 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

BOH, Does anyone know what two white lines in a parking lot are for? Does anyone in Pitt County or Greenville have training in how to park? You must not have learned to color within the lines because you certainly do not park inside the white lines. Some pull into a parking space but their car tail is out in the go lane. What is happening to us?

Carefully chose your candidates! Winterville’s electric rates are increasing by 40 percent this month! Did you vote for this leadership?

Bless the heart of the road painters, especially whoever painted the broken bike lanes on Fifth Street. It starts and stops for no reason and offers zero clarity on car drivers yielding to cyclists. C’mon, Greenville, go visit other cities and see how it should be done.

DEQ never met a business it didn’t like. From Chemours DuPont to World Cat, DEQ does the absolute minimum to protect the public. Why? Because the people elected to represent you care more about the money than our health. Vote.

Here’s something to think about. Violent crime is up in every city where their administration demeans the police. Can you say Chicago and Asheville?

BTH. Once again the four Democrats on our state Supreme Court overruled the three Republicans, agreeing with the North Carolina NAACP that black voters are unable to require a photo ID to vote like everyone else in society does. How racist is that?

So the Pitt County school board wants to eliminate the valedictorian and salutatorian from our schools. Guess what? All students are not equal in their academics and the ones that work hard should be recognized.

The school system’s new policy will recognize the highest performing students as cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude beginning in 2027.

Bless our hearts, I hope Putin’s karma catches up with him very soon.

BYH, just remember how we moved heaven and earth to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, not because he brought down the towers but because he incited his followers to do it.

BYH ECU for allowing the Theta Chi frat to continue its repeated pattern of misbehaviors with women year after year. ECU shares in responsibility and should be ashamed.

Every day that I am stuck in traffic congestion along Evans Street smelling all of the pollution and hearing the noise from backed-up cars and frustrated drivers, I can always sit back back and admire the brick wall of South Hall. It is because of this wall and the residents within that hundreds of people every day get stuck in traffic because y’all didn’t want sidewalks, bike lanes, or widening of the roadway to happen. Bless your heart.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
