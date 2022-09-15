Letter: Vote for the party, not the candidate

Thoughtful citizens often claim they vote, not for the party, but for the candidate. They hope that politicians with a mix of honest differences will find workable solutions to problems that matter to most constituents.

However Newt Gingrich, as speaker of the house in the 1990s, declared that compromise is wrong. Cooperation among federal and state politicians has gone downhill ever since.

My advice is to vote, not for the candidate, but for the party, at least until we restore cooperation among politicians. Which party? Consider the following:

This year has proven the need to address climate change. Which party has denied a problem even exists?

Our infrastructure for transportation, power and water have degraded. Which party resists raising money to fix them?

Health care costs keep rising. Which party fights against expanding medical coverage, especially to those least able to afford it? Which party has scorned sensible anti-COVID measures?

Public education is struggling. Which party wants to defund it? Which party misrepresents what is taught in schools, and approves banning books?

Privacy rights, especially personal health decisions regarding birth and gender, are being bombarded. Which party pushes laws to restrict privacy rights?

Our system of elections is being attacked. Which party, without evidence, initiates and condones this attack, and legislates to restrict voting? Which party has spawned efforts to put elections under partisan control?

A cult of personality threatens the hard-won legacies of Washington, Madison and Lincoln. Which party’s elected officials are cowed by the tactics of a narcissist who believes that rules and facts don’t apply to him? Which party excuses the Jan. 6 insurrection?

We don’t need absolute control by Democrats, but we need Republicans to lose enough elections to persuade them to learn again the value of compromise. Our democracy depends on it.

Don Clement

Greenville