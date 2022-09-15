ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two arrested for Greenville strongarm robbery

 3 days ago

A man and woman were arrested Monday after the man stole a woman’s purse near a west Greenville intersection, the Greenville Police Department reported.

Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said that a woman told police that a man approached her near the intersection of Myrtle Street and Manhattan Avenue and stole her purse. It contained two Mike’s Hard Lemonades, cigarettes and a small amount of cash.

Hunter said no weapons were involved in the incident but Le’Darian Wooten, 19, was observed on city cameras grabbing the purse. The victim attempted to hold on and was dragged a short distance along the ground before Wooten wrested it from her grasp.

The woman suffered scrapes and bruises but did not require medical attention, Hunter said.

The incident was seen by officers on city cameras, Hunter said, which allowed police to track Wooten’s movements.

He was located a short distance away near the Save-a-Lot at 1701 Dickinson Ave. with Jakayla Amari Spencer, 18, of Greenville. Hunter said the two had changed their clothing in an attempt to avoid detection.

The two were arrested and charged with one count each of common law robbery and felony conspiracy. They remain in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 9 a.m. Aug. 24-3 p.m. Sept. 9: break-in at apartment complex. Damage to glass window valued at $400; case inactive.671 S. Memorial Drive, 2-2:05 p.m. Sept. 9: diapers valued at $98.98 stolen from Walgreen’s; case inactive.600 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:36 p.m. Aug. 30-2:13 p.m. Sept. 11: two bags of dog food valued at $120 stolen from PetSmart; case active.1000 block Westover Drive, midnight, Sept. 6-11:30 a.m. Sept. 12: break-in at residence. Damage to home valued at $1,100; case inactive.700 block East Second Street, 9 p.m. Sept. 10-4 a.m. Sept. 11: vehicle broken into at residence. Floor mats, keys, registration paper stolen. Drill set valued at $100, fishing gaff valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.2800 E. 10th St., 10:15-10:33 a.m. Sept. 11: cough syrup valued at $5.75 stolen from Family Dollar; case cleared.210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:51 p.m. Sept. 11: clothes valued at $34.89, hygiene items valued at $22.07 stolen at Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.2700 block West Arlington Boulevard, 6 p.m. Sept. 11-6 a.m. Sept. 12: vehicle broken into at residence. Gym bag valued at $150 containing hygiene items stolen; case inactive.2700 block West Arlington Boulevard, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11-7:45 a.m. Sept. 12: attempted vehicle break-in at residence; case inactive.4000 block Whitebridge Drive, 9:22 a.m. Sept. 12: laptop valued at $400, cologne valued at $120 stolen from residence; case inactive.1800 block South Greene Street, 6-11:56 p.m. Sept. 12: break-in at residence; televisions valued at $450 stolen; case inactive.3200 block Ellsworth Drive, 9:28 p.m. Sept. 12-8 a.m. Sept. 13: vehicle broken into at residence. $30 in cash stolen; case active.2460 Stantonsburg Road, 9:54-10:02 p.m. Sept. 13: food valued at $16.88 stolen from Food Lion. Items, marijuana recovered; case closed by citation.1500 block Charles Boulevard, 3-10 p.m. Sept. 13: truck tire valued at $400 stolen from residence; case inactive.4515 E. 10th St., 6:52 p.m. Sept. 13: food valued at $337.06 stolen from Aldi; case active.

Assaults

722 SW Greenville Blvd., 3:19 p.m. Sept. 9: man assaulted by employee at Red Robin; case inactive.100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 2:33 a.m. Sept. 11: woman assaulted during burglary at residence. Handgun recovered; case closed by arrest.3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 3:45 a.m. Sept. 11: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.4000 block Whitebridge Drive, 12:02 p.m. Sept. 11- 8:31 a.m. Sept. 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Laptop valued at $200 stolen; case active.1100 block Nicklaus Drive, 9:18 p.m. Sept. 11: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.1901 Stantonsburg Road, 2:40 a.m. Sept. 12: woman assaulted by acquaintance at Economy Inn; case inactive.4000 block Whitebridge Drive, 5:59 p.m. Sept. 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.3900 block Junipine Court, 9:10 p.m. Sept. 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

5200 block Cris Lane, Grimesland, 6 p.m. Sept. 10- 9:37 a.m. Sept. 12: vehicle broken into. $1,800 in cash stolen; case active.4700 block School Road, Grimesland, 3 a.m. Sept. 13: attempted break-in at residence; case active.1400 block Jasper Lee Court, Greenville, 12:10 p.m. Sept. 1- 12:11 p.m. Sept. 13: boots valued at $200 stolen from residence; case closed.5800 block Barrett Road, Farmville, 10:20- 12:21 p.m. Sept. 13: cellphone valued at $300 stolen from residence; case closed.

Assaults

1100 block Benjamin Road, Greenville, 6 a.m. Sept. 13: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.

Comments / 1

