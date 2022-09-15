Sept. 15 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Opening reception

City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for painter Amy Dixon of Denver, Colorado, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. Dixon will give remarks about her one-woman show at 7 p.m.

ECU performances

The ECU Symphony Orchestra will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Wright Auditorium featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C major, opus 21, along with Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 2. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wright Auditorium. Live streaming for both is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Golden K

The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Elisabeth Grant, senior recruitment specialist with the American Red Cross Blood Services will address the club on programs that serve the community. Guests are welcome. Call 367-8310.

Retired School Personnel

The North Carolina Retired School Personnel of Pitt County will have a general meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. State Rep. Brian Farkas will be the speaker.

Film festival

The Carnival of Darkness film festival will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East, Chocowinity, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The Friday opening will feature dancers, musicians, concessions, fire spinners, the “Horror Show II” variety show and a 3-D screening of the 1922 horror classic, “Nosferatu.” Screenings of sci-fi, horror and suspense films will take place Saturday at the theater. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend the screenings. Admission is $5 at the farm or $10 for both events. Visit hauntedpamlico.com.

Refugee roundtable

Interfaith Refugee Ministry will hold a refugee roundtable from 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. The event will offer information about participation and feature former refugees, volunteers and IRM staff. Donations of personal care products and gently used or new kitchen items will be accepted. Contact Amanda Norwood at anorwood@helpingrefugees.org or 635-6459 and visit www.helpingrefugees.org.

Wildlife Club youth day

A Youth Day will be held on Oct. 1 at the Pitt County Wildlife Club, 3029 N.C. 222, for youth ages 7 to 17 years old. A parent or guardian must remain with the youth at all times. Gates open at 11:15 a.m. The event starts at noon. It will feature several bays with .22 rifles to shoot and stations for air rifles, shotguns and archery. The event is free. Register by searching events at practiscore.com.

Rose Class of ’76

The J.H. Rose Class of 1976 will gather for homecoming weekend Oct. 7-9. A block of discounted rooms is available at the Hampton Inn, 305 S.W. Greenville Blvd. under the name “J.H. Rose Class of 76. Events include a tailgate near the Rose stadium (bring your own food) from 4-6 p.m. and the homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; a post game get-together at Carolina Ale House; a dinner party at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 at 5th Street Hardware; and a service at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at Canaan Fleming’s Soul Saving Station. Call 919-278-7302 or email RoseHighClassOf1976@gmail.com for more details and to register.