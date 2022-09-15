ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sept. 15 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Opening reception

City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for painter Amy Dixon of Denver, Colorado, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. Dixon will give remarks about her one-woman show at 7 p.m.

ECU performances

The ECU Symphony Orchestra will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Wright Auditorium featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C major, opus 21, along with Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 2. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wright Auditorium. Live streaming for both is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Golden K

The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Elisabeth Grant, senior recruitment specialist with the American Red Cross Blood Services will address the club on programs that serve the community. Guests are welcome. Call 367-8310.

Retired School Personnel

The North Carolina Retired School Personnel of Pitt County will have a general meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. State Rep. Brian Farkas will be the speaker.

Film festival

The Carnival of Darkness film festival will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East, Chocowinity, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The Friday opening will feature dancers, musicians, concessions, fire spinners, the “Horror Show II” variety show and a 3-D screening of the 1922 horror classic, “Nosferatu.” Screenings of sci-fi, horror and suspense films will take place Saturday at the theater. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend the screenings. Admission is $5 at the farm or $10 for both events. Visit hauntedpamlico.com.

Refugee roundtable

Interfaith Refugee Ministry will hold a refugee roundtable from 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. The event will offer information about participation and feature former refugees, volunteers and IRM staff. Donations of personal care products and gently used or new kitchen items will be accepted. Contact Amanda Norwood at anorwood@helpingrefugees.org or 635-6459 and visit www.helpingrefugees.org.

Wildlife Club youth day

A Youth Day will be held on Oct. 1 at the Pitt County Wildlife Club, 3029 N.C. 222, for youth ages 7 to 17 years old. A parent or guardian must remain with the youth at all times. Gates open at 11:15 a.m. The event starts at noon. It will feature several bays with .22 rifles to shoot and stations for air rifles, shotguns and archery. The event is free. Register by searching events at practiscore.com.

Rose Class of ’76

The J.H. Rose Class of 1976 will gather for homecoming weekend Oct. 7-9. A block of discounted rooms is available at the Hampton Inn, 305 S.W. Greenville Blvd. under the name “J.H. Rose Class of 76. Events include a tailgate near the Rose stadium (bring your own food) from 4-6 p.m. and the homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; a post game get-together at Carolina Ale House; a dinner party at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 at 5th Street Hardware; and a service at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at Canaan Fleming’s Soul Saving Station. Call 919-278-7302 or email RoseHighClassOf1976@gmail.com for more details and to register.

WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Touch-A-Truck event coming to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some unique vehicles are coming to a special event happening at Grainger Stadium. On October 29, the 5th Annual Touch a Truck for treats will be held at Grainger Stadium. Touch-A-Truck for Treats is a family-based event where the community can see, touch and climb aboard and learn about various trucks […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Regal Greenville Grande closing Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Moviegoers in Greenville will have one less theater to choose from as of Thursday, Sept. 15. The Regal Greenville Grande is closing as of Thursday, according to an announcement on the theater’s website. The announcement encourages customers to go to the Regal North Hills Location instead. Cineworld Group, which owns Regal […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Uptown Greenville parking spots to become pop-up parks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two parking spots in Uptown Greenville will be transformed into pop-up parks. It’s part of the PARK(ING) Day movement, a global project that transforms spaces for cars into places for people to highlight the need for urban open space. The two parking spaces are on...
GREENVILLE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center

GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
GOLDSBORO, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two new ENC manufacturing sites touted by governor's office

Two new manufacturing sites in ENC were touted this week by the office of Governor Roy Cooper. SunTree Snack Foods says it will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, investing just over 10 million dollars to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. The new facility in Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
NEW BERN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program

AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
Politics
WNCT

Local pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a conviction for a crime he did not commit and a sentencing of 40 years behind bars, local pastor Darron Carmon spoke to community members Saturday about his exoneration and his work to make sure this does not happen again. It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Ma’s Hot Dog House in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Market-rate subdivision coming to Kinston

Butterfield subdivision plans to move forward with council approval. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall. “I’m excited to hear that the...
KINSTON, NC
