Longtime DSS officials steps in as interim director of Pitt County DSS

A new interim director has joined the Pitt County Department of Social Services.

Suzanne Gray, who grew up on a farm outside of Ayden, has more than 40 years of experience in social services, with most of her work taking place in eastern North Carolina. She also is a retired lieutenant colonel with the North Carolina Army National Guard.

“I am happy to be available to do this for the county,” Gray said. “I’ve found the staff to be extremely helpful and accommodating and working the best we can together during an interim period.”

Gray was brought on following the resignation of Augustine Frazer, a former deputy director with the agency, who stepped into the interim position in January, following the retirement of Jan Elliott.

Frazer is now vice president of programs for St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Families in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Gray, 74, said she originally didn’t plan for a career in social services. She graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in science education and math. While looking for a job, she learned work with available in social services if you passed a test. She did, and soon found a job in Washington County.

I knew nothing about social work at the time and I fell in love with what I was doing,” she said.

“I love the people I worked with. I grew up on a farm in Pitt County. We certainly were not wealthy people but we were not poor,” she said. “I knew some of the sadder parts of life just by the people around where we lived, so it wasn’t shocking to me some of the things I had to do as a social worker. I didn’t have a healthy fear of anything.”

A director she worked with encouraged her to pursue a master’s degree, which she obtained from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She left Washington County for Beaufort County and it was there that she was recruited to join the North Carolina National Guard in 1981.

“They had a position that required a master’s level social worker. The army was particular and didn’t want to accept another degree,” she said. “I worked 14 years with military police, working with military prisoners and prisoners of war. The last few years I was a company commander in a forward support medical battalion.” She retired in 2001, with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Gray continued working with social services departments in nearby counties, retiring in 2002 from the director’s position in Beaufort County. She never worked in Pitt County during that time.

She started a second career as a community college instructor, and then as a clinical social worker.

She also served as interim director of Greene County social services in 2014 and again in 2021.

Members with the Pitt County Board of Social Services reached out to her in August about assuming the interim director position for the next 30-60 days.

“When I take the job as interim I don’t necessarily think about the interim, I think about this is my job and this is what I have to do,” Gray said. “Sometimes the things you have to do when you accept this are not always going to be satisfactory to everyone. You have to look at the greater good.”

Gray said her first thought is what is the mission of the agency, what is its purpose and the purpose of its employees.

“You have to be fiscally-minded because so much of the funds are federal dollars, are state dollars, but it’s all taxpayers’ money,” she said. “I do this just as I would if I was the permanent person.”