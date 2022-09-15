Suspect identified in shooting near J.H. Rose

Police have identified the suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting which prompted a Greenville high school to temporarily lock down.

Shye’Obrian Roberson, 19, of 1913 Kennedy Circle, was arrested by Greenville police for shooting a man in the area of Concord Drive about 1 p.m.

Interim Chief Ted Sauls said that police responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired. There, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, which was treated while officers were onsite.

Sauls said that officers got word of a possible suspect fleeing the area on foot, at which point police set up a perimeter as far as Arlington Boulevard.

J.H. Rose High School was placed on lockdown for an estimated 10-15 minutes, Sauls said, while officers investigated.

Roberson was taken into custody about 1:30 p.m. off of Evans and Deck streets where a firearm was recovered. The victim’s status was not available.

Roberson never set foot on Rose’s campus, Sauls said, and the closest he came to campus was the spot on Deck and Evans where he was arrested. The location is about a block east of Rose.