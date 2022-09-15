ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, NC

Man arrested for selling counterfeit pills

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

A Fountain man was arrested Tuesday for selling counterfeit pills over a year after they led to a Pitt County woman’s overdose.

A news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that Steven Omar Ingram, 40, of Fountain was accused of providing counterfeit Xanax bars to a 34-year-old woman who on April 12, 2021, overdosed in the Portertown Road area.

Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said that the woman died.

The drug Ingram passed off as Xanax was Clonazolam, which at the time of the overdose was not a scheduled controlled substance under state law. Clonazolam was scheduled as a controlled substance under the Amend N.C. Controlled Substances Act signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 16, 2021, which went into effect in December.

Ingram on Tuesday turned himself into the Pitt County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of selling or delivering counterfeit controlled substance. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond, the release said.

Darnell said given the case’s circumstances, further charges are not anticipated.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

