High School Soccer: Jaguars shut out Chargers

FARMVILLE — In a game filled with scoring chances, a lone first-half goal proved to be the difference as Farmville Central blanked visiting Ayden-Grifton 1-0 in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference soccer match Wednesday.

The first half saw the Jaguars dominate most of the play in the attacking third, as their constant pressure eventually paid off in the 26th minute.

Alan Lavalle sent a through ball into the visitors’ box and it was a foot race between a Charger defender and Farmville Central’s Zaiere Evans. Evans won the race, before taking a couple of dribbles along the right side of the box and firing a shot between Ayden-Grifton keeper Kaleb Hill and the near post to break the scoreless tie with 14:55 remaining in the opening half.

Despite the Chargers’ many chances to level the score and the hosts having many opportunities to add to their lead, the goal proved to be the difference-maker as a furious closing stretch ended with Farmville Central taking the 1-0 victory.

“It was a good win. We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on, but it was definitely a good win,” Farmville Central head coach Ron Denham said.

It took just more than a minute for the game’s first shot on goal, as Ayden-Grifton’s Jonathan Romero put a free kick from outside the top corner of the box on goal, but Trey Wiliford was up to the task on the long-distance shot.

Williford’s punt led to a Jags’ breakout down the field, eventually setting up a chance for Evans, who made a run into the box but saw his shot turned away by Hill.

Farmville Central kept the pressure on in the offensive end, as in the 10th minute Hayden Dickinson sent a cross into the box to Dylan Le, whose header sailed wide of the right post.

Just more than three minutes following Evans’ tie-breaking goal, the Jaguars had a prime chance to double their lead.

With a frenzy in the box, Hill came off his line in an attempt to secure the ball, but it eventually deflected to Sam Flanagan.

In a crowd of players in the box, with the net vacated, the sophomore’s shot drifted just wide of the left post and it remained a one-goal game.

“We definitely need to finish better. We should’ve had way more goals than just one and we missed way too many shots,” Denham said.

Farmville Central had another chance to build on its lead in the 36th minute when Le set up Flanagan for a shot, which Hill was unable to corral.

The rebound popped in the air to Evans, who looked to head the ball into the back of the net, but sent it just over the bar.

Early in the second half, Avery Johnson nearly put the Jaguars ahead 2-0 but saw his shot roll wide of the post.

Ayden-Grifton looked to pull even in the 46th minute when Angel Romero was taken down a few yards outside of the box.

Jackson Evans took the ensuing free kick, but saw his well-struck shot sail just over the crossbar as the home side maintained the lead.

Three minutes later, the Jaguars appeared to double their lead when Evans’ long-range shot on a free kick bounced out of Hill’s hands.

The ball deflected off Nick Reida to a wide-open Flanagan, who volleyed the ball into the back of the net, but the play was deemed offside and it remained a one-goal game.

Down the stretch, the teams traded scoring opportunities, as the Chargers had one final chance to tie the game in the closing minutes.

In the 79th minute, Ayden-Grifton earned another free kick a handful of yards out of the box with Jackson Evans stepping up to take the kick.

The low shot attempt was turned away by a defender before the visitors’ second shot attempt went wide of the net.

Farmville Central is back in action Monday at home against Washington, while Ayden-Grifton returns home to take on South Lenoir Friday.

D.H. Conley 2, Jacksonville 1D.H. Conley overcame a halftime deficit to secure a 2-1 victory on the road over Jacksonville Tuesday in its Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference opener.

The Vikings trailed 1-0 at the break before second-half goals from Henry Conway and Ryan Davis propelled them to the win.

Conley (6-0-1, 1-0 BCC) returns to the pitch Saturday as it takes on Holly Springs in the Clayton Invitational.

Volleyball

D.H. Conley 3, Jacksonville 0The Vikings moved back over .500 Tuesday night with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of visiting Jacksonville in a BCC match.

Leading the way for D.H. Conley (5-4, 2-1 BCC) were Kylah Silver and Reagan Kresho with nine and seven kills, respectively, as Britni Silver (5) and Maddie Vestal (4) also chipped in kills.

Mallie Blizzard led the offense with 28 assists to go along with two aces, with Emilee Wilson finishing with four aces.

Conley returns to the court today as it continues conference play with a trip to New Bern.

JV Volleyball

D.H. Conley 2, Jacksonville 0D.H. Conley used a dominant first set to power the way to a sweep of Jacksonville at home Tuesday, winning 25-5, 25-18.

Riley McGalliard and Autumn Dukawicz both finished with four aces to go along with eight and six assists, respectively.

At the net, Olivia Jones finished with six kills, while Sydney Carden and Taylor Askey added three apiece for Conley (5-3).