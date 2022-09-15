ECU roundup: Soccer earns Top 25 votes; Burleson hits in MLB; Volleyball begins weekend tournament

The East Carolina women’s soccer program received six votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, released on Tuesday. This is the first time the program has received top 25 votes.

The Pirates are 17 points behind No. 25 BYU and are joined by American Athletic Conference foe No. 19 SMU in receiving votes.

ECU will open conference play at 8 p.m. tonight at SMU. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Pirates have gone 5-0-1 since losing the first two matches of the season. The latest victory came on Sunday, a 2-1 win over Florida. ECU trailed by one goal in the 49th minute, then scored twice to earn the home win. It was the fourth win over a Power Five program in school history.

Carsen Parker scored the winning goal off of a free kick in the 85th minute. That performance capped a strong effort from the graduate student as she was named the AAC’s offensive player of the week.

The honor comes after a four-goal week for the forward with two goals apiece in games against George Mason and Florida. She scored the match-winning goals in each of the wins for the team.

As ECU gains national attention, its match tonight against the Mustangs looms large.

SMU enters the match ranked No. 19 in the country with a 4-0-3 record including a 1-1 draw against then-No.11 Tennessee. Julissa Cisneros leads the way with five goals with 10 players recording at least one point this season.

Burleson lands in MLB

Alec Burleson, a former East Carolina baseball player and current member of the St. Louis Carindals organization, was called up to the major leagues last week.

Burleson batted seventh and played right field on Sept. 8. He went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in a loss to the Washington Nationals. He is the first Pirate to earn a call-up to the Majors since Jack Reinheimer debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 1, 2017.

Burleson recorded his first major league hit — a single — against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 11. He has played in three games for the Cardinals and has one hit, one walk and one run scored in nine at-bats.

This season, Burleson led the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds in hits (143), doubles (25), RBIs (87) and batting average (.331). He was drafted by the Cardinals with the 70th pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Volleyball sweeps ODU

The ECU volleyball team secured its second sweep of the season on Saturday when it defeated Old Dominion 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-17) in the Quest for the Crown tournament finale at the ODU Volleyball Center.

The Pirates improved to 4-5 with one weekend of nonconference play remaining.

Angeles Alderete polished off an impressive weekend that included 15 kills, eight digs, three blocks and a .289 hitting percentage. During the three matches in Norfolk, she averaged 5.38 points and 4.92 kills per set. Shaylynn Hall finished with eight blocks, while Kenzie Beckham anchored the back row with 10 digs.

ECU will play the Virginia tournament on Friday when it begins a round-robin tournament against Virginia, Maryland and Mercer in Charlottesville, Va.