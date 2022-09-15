Prep Spotlight: Farmville Central's Danielle Parker

Danielle Parker is a senior leader on the the Farmville Central volleyball team and a dual-sport athlete, also playing soccer.

She has helped lead the Jaguars to a strong start to the season and will take her play to the college level next year after having committed to University of Mount Olive.

Parker spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a thrilling five-set victory over South Central Monday about her role as a senior leader, her background in the sport and her commitment decision.

Q: As the lone senior on the court, did you have a role in motivating your teammates in the comeback win?

A: Definitely. I try to help them because if you get down, you’re going to stay down. You just have to be a leader, pump them up and help them out.

Q: How old were you when you started playing volleyball?

A: I started playing volleyball at seven years old.

Q: Why did you get into the sport?

A: My parents, actually. I was playing soccer and then they were like ‘You’re too tall, you should try volleyball,’ so I started and I fell in love with it.

Q: Do you play any other sports, or just focus on volleyball?

A: I play travel volleyball, school volleyball and I play school soccer.

Q: Is volleyball your favorite sport? If so, why?

A: Yes sir. It’s just the energy, the teammates, the passion for it.

Q: What is the hardest part of the sport for you?

A: Definitely getting down after losing and trying to pick your teammates up is very hard.

Q: How does being a two-sport athlete help you?

A: I feel like it helps me because it keeps me in shape and it helps me build character and become a better leader not only in sports, but in school in the classroom.

Q: What is the hardest part of being a two-sport athlete?

A: Keeping up with your schoolwork and focusing on school, because I know playing sports is amazing and you want to focus more on that, but you have to focus on your schoolwork more than anything.

Q: Are you planning to play volleyball at the next level?

A: I’ve actually committed to the University of Mount Olive.

Q: Why did you decide to commit to Mount Olive?

A: I love the school. It was small, it was close to home, I love the energy, I love the coach, the teammates. They all just seem like perfect girls to be around for the next four years.

Q: What does it mean to you to continue playing at the next level?

A: It’s amazing and it’s just unbelievable, I’ve thanked everybody that’s helped me along the way.