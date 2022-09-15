ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

DNR says black bear in White County was illegally killed

 3 days ago
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County.

An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait.

The bear was seized and the meat was processed and donated to a family in need.

Officials have not identified the person charged with killing the animal.

It is illegal to buy, sell, barter, or exchange a bear or bear part. It is also unlawful to transport a freshly killed bear or bear part outside of bear season.

To legally hunt bear in the State of Georgia, you are required to have a hunting license, big game per permit, and must obtain a bear tag issued in your name.

WGAU

WGAU

