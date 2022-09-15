Read full article on original website
Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up
Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
What's the Point of Stablecoins? Understanding Why They Exist
You might already know that stablecoins are basically dollars in digital form. Except that’s not exactly true because stablecoins can also be algorithmically tied to any type of fiat (government) currency – including the euro, Australian dollars and others – as well as other forms of physical assets, like gold.
First Mover Americas: Ether Declines 7% Post-Merge and Makes Ether Futures More Sensitive to Staking Yields
Price Point: Ether falls 7% after the Ethereum blockchain successfully completed its Merge Thursday. Chainlink's LINK and Chiliz's CHZ both make gains on the day following new announcements. Market Moves: The Merge has made the ether futures market more sensitive to staking yields and could theoretically keep the futures curve...
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings
Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
Oil prices are headed to $150 a barrel as energy demand continues to outpace supply, JPMorgan energy strategist says
Oil could soar to $150 a barrel as demand still outpaces supply, a JPMorgan strategist said. That's because companies aren't investing enough in future production, which promises a major supply deficit ahead. The US can't rely on suppliers like OPEC to fill the gap, and will see oil prices soar...
South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar
South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says
Tuesday's CPI report killed expectations for a soft-landing of the economy, Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott said. The hot inflation reading has solidified expectations for another 75 basis point rate hike. But the Fed risks overtightening the economy, meaning a recession could be in the cards. Stocks saw their largest one-day...
SEC Sues 2 Crypto Advisory Firms and Their Owner for Misappropriating Investors’ Funds
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday sued two crypto advisory firms and their owner for allegedly misappropriating investors’ funds that they had pledged to invest in digital assets. The charges, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, allege that Creative Advancement LLC and Edelman Blockchain...
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum
The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
Sale of Lufthansa Technik stake draws interest from financial investors - source
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's plan to sell a stake in its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik has drawn more interest from financial investors than rival engineering firms, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
Russian central bank governor speaks after cutting key rate to 7.5%
(Reuters) -Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and deputy governor Alexei Zabotkin gave a news conference after the central bank cut its key rate by half a point to 7.5% on Friday.
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork Stumbles as Justin Sun's Poloniex Supports Rival Fork
In stark contrast to the mostly flawless execution of the Ethereum Merge, technical snafus and defections have marred the new “fork” blockchain by crypto miners aiming to preserve the old proof-of-work network. The project, tagged as EthereumPOW, fell flat right at the start as users complained about glitches,...
Ethereum Miner Chandler Guo Predicts 90% of PoW Miners Will Go Bankrupt
Life has gotten harder for ether (ETH) miners since the Ethereum blockchain's Merge upgrade. With the change to a proof-of-stake system, miners and their energy-burning computers are no longer needed to validate transactions. Some of those miners have turned to a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of Ethereum so they can continue...
Ethereum Already Showing Signs of Increased Centralization; El Salvador's Debt Rating Downgraded
"The Hash" hosts talk about the long-awaited Ethereum Merge on Thursday, where over 40% of the network’s blocks were added by just two entities: Coinbase and Lido. Plus, seven months after lowering El Salvador's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR), Fitch Ratings has downgraded it again. I.D.E.A.S. 2022...
This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion
Store Capital Corp., a Scottsdale-based finance company that ranks among Arizona's most profitable entities, will likely be sold to investor groups from the U.S. and Singapore for $14 billion. Singapore investment manager GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a real estate division of New York-based Blue Owl, announced that they will acquire Store in an all-cash transaction, with a tentative closing during the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval from Store's shareholders. ...
Binance’s Attempt to Buy Voyager Digital’s Assets Complicated by National Security Concern: Sources
Binance’s attempt to purchase crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets through a bankruptcy auction this week has been complicated by concerns the U.S. government would reject the transaction, according to people familiar with the matter. Purchases of companies with U.S. operations by overseas entities are reviewed by the Committee...
Two Regulatory Hearings Show Difference in SEC and CFTC Approaches to Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at the latest in market action plus how two congressional hearings highlighted differences in the approaches the CFTC and SEC are taking to crypto. “The Breakdown” is written, produced...
US retail sales see surprise bounce in August
US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
