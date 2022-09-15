Store Capital Corp., a Scottsdale-based finance company that ranks among Arizona's most profitable entities, will likely be sold to investor groups from the U.S. and Singapore for $14 billion. Singapore investment manager GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a real estate division of New York-based Blue Owl, announced that they will acquire Store in an all-cash transaction, with a tentative closing during the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval from Store's shareholders. ...

