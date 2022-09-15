ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up

Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
What's the Point of Stablecoins? Understanding Why They Exist

You might already know that stablecoins are basically dollars in digital form. Except that’s not exactly true because stablecoins can also be algorithmically tied to any type of fiat (government) currency – including the euro, Australian dollars and others – as well as other forms of physical assets, like gold.
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW

Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings

Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar

South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum

The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork Stumbles as Justin Sun's Poloniex Supports Rival Fork

In stark contrast to the mostly flawless execution of the Ethereum Merge, technical snafus and defections have marred the new “fork” blockchain by crypto miners aiming to preserve the old proof-of-work network. The project, tagged as EthereumPOW, fell flat right at the start as users complained about glitches,...
Ethereum Miner Chandler Guo Predicts 90% of PoW Miners Will Go Bankrupt

Life has gotten harder for ether (ETH) miners since the Ethereum blockchain's Merge upgrade. With the change to a proof-of-stake system, miners and their energy-burning computers are no longer needed to validate transactions. Some of those miners have turned to a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of Ethereum so they can continue...
This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

Store Capital Corp., a Scottsdale-based finance company that ranks among Arizona's most profitable entities, will likely be sold to investor groups from the U.S. and Singapore for $14 billion. Singapore investment manager GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a real estate division of New York-based Blue Owl, announced that they will acquire Store in an all-cash transaction, with a tentative closing during the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval from Store's shareholders. ...
Two Regulatory Hearings Show Difference in SEC and CFTC Approaches to Crypto

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at the latest in market action plus how two congressional hearings highlighted differences in the approaches the CFTC and SEC are taking to crypto. “The Breakdown” is written, produced...
US retail sales see surprise bounce in August

US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
