Ethereum Merge Attracts SEC Chair’s Attention, ETH Drops 8%
While the SEC continues to fight for jurisdiction over crypto, Ethereum may have just painted a target on its back following the Merge. Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake following the Merge on Thursday, but its transition towards energy efficiency may just bring stiff resistance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
