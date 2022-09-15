Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
Stranger Things/Deadpool Crossover Is ‘On The Table’, Says Director
Although Stranger Things and Deadpool coming together sounds like some weird post-modern fever dream, it’s more possible than you might think. The Stranger Things Cinematic Universe is on its way, and although that doesn’t mean it’s Marvel-adjacent, the connections could surprise you. Variety recently spoke with director Shawn Levy on the Emmys’ red carpet and learned some surprising news.
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
Polygon
She-Hulk’s fashion designer, Luke Jacobson, outdoes even the deepest Marvel cameo deep cuts
It may seem like every installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether TV episode or movie, comes with something to make fans go “Oooh, Easter egg!” But in its fifth episode, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might have become the crowned monarch of Marvel Comics deep cuts. Ladies and...
ComicBook
Gargoyles Comic Creative Team Revealed
Today, Dynamite Entertainment revealed the first creative team for their adaptation of Disney's beloved animated series Gargoyles. The characters, who were featured in cartoons and comics in the mid-'90s, are returning to comics this December to kick off the holiday season and the new year. Creator and preeminent driver of the characters Greg Weisman (Gargoyles/Young Justice) returns to chronicle the latest adventures of everyone's favorite nocturnal New York City protectors, with art by George Kambadais and a battery of variant covers.
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 5
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty already have been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
411mania.com
Lineup For WOW – Women Of Wrestling Premiere, New Preview Online
WOW – Women Of Wrestling premieres this weekend in syndication, and the lineup for the first episode has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the first episode will have the following lineup:. * The Beast vs. Adriana Gambino. * Kandi Krush vs. Coach Campanelli. * The Tonga Twins vs. Chantilly...
WWE・
"She-Hulk"'s Fifth Episode Sets Up the Return of This MCU Hero
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Fans have known for months that Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, would be entering the MCU and that Charlie Cox, who played the character in the Netflix "Daredevil" series, would be reprising the role. Cox already made one brief cameo as the character in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but he's set to make his biggest entrance into the MCU yet in "She-Hulk." The character's appearance in the the new series was first teased in a trailer back in July.
"House of the Dragon": The assassination of Rhaenyra's character
This piece contains spoilers for “House of the Dragon” Episode 4 titled “King of the Narrow Sea”. The world of "Game of Thrones" has never been great about consent. HBO's "House of the Dragon" seems poised to have inherited (or technically, passed on, as the show is a prequel) that queasy legacy. The first of George R. R. Martin's television adaptions was marked by sexual violence and exploitation.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk episode 5 just explained Daredevil's big MCU change
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. Early on in She-Hulk, Jen says "I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows." Whether you believe that or not, and regardless of your feelings towards She-Hulk's endless preoccupation with cameos, it's certainly working in our favour when it comes to one horny guy in particular.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
Werewolf by Night Marvel explained
Everything you need to know about Werewolf By Night from comics
Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie, Pushes ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’
Sony Pictures has announced the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the big screen by dating a new “Karate Kid” movie for June 7, 2024. While the franchise has lived on thanks to Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” series, which just debuted its fifth season on the streaming platform, this new “Karate Kid” project will be the franchise’s first film offering since a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith. The 2024 “Karate Kid” movie does not yet have a synopsis from the studio or a cast and crew attached. Other new titles added to Sony’s release calendar include an untitled horror...
wegotthiscovered.com
Three episodes in, fans can’t stop memeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series. The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things:...
