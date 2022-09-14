Read full article on original website
Illinois mayor demands apology from Gov. Pritzker over migrant bussing remark: 'Don't ever call us xenophobic'
A suburban Illinois mayor demanded an apology from Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday after the Democrat labeled local leaders "xenophobic" for speaking out about the bussing of migrants to their small towns without proper notice. Craig Johnson, mayor of Elk Grove Village, said he received a call on Sept. 9 informing...
Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott Among 22 GOP Governors Asking Biden to Ditch Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Twenty-two Republican governors have sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday urging him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan. In the document, obtained by Business Insider via the Republican Governors' Association, the governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott, state that Biden's plan "rewards the rich and punishes the poor" and should not be moved further.
A Former NY Governor's Dire Security Warning Has Twitter Talking
The state of New York has had several prominent governors over the last several decades. Not every politician who has held the distinguished position has left with a respectable legacy, though. Most recently, Andrew Cuomo — the disgraced former governor who resigned under controversial circumstances — was once remembered for bringing the country together during the COVID-19 pandemic, holding memorable press conferences and seemingly giving the Trump administration a run for its money. Now, he has a slew of sexual assault allegations lodged against him, his legacy forever tainted (via the Associated Press).
We were fools to believe we could legalize marijuana
There was a time in America when legalizing marijuana was a partisan issue, but that was a very long time ago. Polling today shows overwhelming support for legalizing pot in some form, either medical or recreational. Roughly 9 out of 10 Americans told Pew Research Center in 2021 they supported legal pot one way or the other.
Ex-White House economic advisor claims Biden admin ‘oversold how fiscally responsible they are’
After one former U.S. Treasury Secretary sounded alarms over Americans seeing soaring unemployment rates this month, an economist is joining the calls that the economy is "not looking good" under the Biden administration. "Inflating away the debt is just a tax right on the population," former White House Council of...
A dozen wildly different advocacy groups urge Congress to quickly pass a stock-trading ban bill and avoid sliding deeper into a 'downward spiral of declining public trust'
Ending the year without a "genuinely meaningful prohibition on stock trading" is unacceptable, they said.House Democratic leaders promised a compromise bill months ago but haven't produced one. House leaders must block current lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading individual stocks before any remaining faith in the institution...
President Biden just released a 58-page love letter to unions as he spikes the football on the economy’s ‘historically strong recovery’ from the pandemic
Productivity and worker compensation growth, adjusted for inflation, 1948–2020. With his climate and health care bill already signed, President Joe Biden is now pushing his economic agenda that is focused on middle and low-income workers along with organized labor. On Friday, the White House released the “Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint,”...
Biden celebrates 'Inflation Reduction Act' as food, rent prices climb
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden celebrated his climate change and drug pricing law, The Inflation Reduction Act, on Tuesday on the White House lawn, highlighting Democrats' commitment to progressive priorities even as high consumer prices continue to bite.
Editorial: Newsom should sign the bill creating a unified affordable housing agency for L.A. County
The Legislature did the right thing passing a bill to create an L.A. County affordable housing agency.
California Gov. Newsom signs landmark legislation aimed at boosting children's safety online
A landmark California bill aimed at promoting children's digital welfare became law on Thursday, as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he had signed the legislation imposing strict requirements on websites "likely to be accessed" by kids.
Shut out of DACA, and traditional jobs, young immigrants start businesses to get ahead
More and more young immigrants without legal status are turning to entrepreneurship.
Biden faces a looming economic disaster that he can actually stop
Rail carriers estimate a strike could cost $2 billion a day.
States may not tax Biden's student loan forgiveness after all, says one tax expert
Jared Walczak of think tank The Tax Foundation says states may decide to change their regulations rather than impose tax on student loan forgiveness.
Inflation 'loves Biden like the Devil loves sin': Sen. John Kennedy
President Biden can't seem to separate himself from rampant inflation, as he continues to put forward policies that only increase the financial pinch on everyday Americans, Senate Judiciary Committee member John N. Kennedy told Fox News on Wednesday. Biden visited the Detroit Auto Show to push toward electric cars –...
GOP ag leaders raise specter of regulation in Iowa’s Senate race
Republican agriculture leaders sought Wednesday to frame Iowa’s U.S. Senate race as a choice between voluntary conservation practices and mandatory regulations — a characterization the Democratic candidate rejects. “I believe those things should be voluntary in nature,” Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary, told reporters Wednesday in support...
Opinion: Adam Kinzinger's big regret
David Axelrod writes Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger's political journey from stalwart party man to lonely Trump critic offers a parable about the powerful pull of tribe that has seized the Republicans, with grave implications for both the party and US democracy.
