The state of New York has had several prominent governors over the last several decades. Not every politician who has held the distinguished position has left with a respectable legacy, though. Most recently, Andrew Cuomo — the disgraced former governor who resigned under controversial circumstances — was once remembered for bringing the country together during the COVID-19 pandemic, holding memorable press conferences and seemingly giving the Trump administration a run for its money. Now, he has a slew of sexual assault allegations lodged against him, his legacy forever tainted (via the Associated Press).

POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO