Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott Among 22 GOP Governors Asking Biden to Ditch Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Twenty-two Republican governors have sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday urging him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan. In the document, obtained by Business Insider via the Republican Governors' Association, the governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott, state that Biden's plan "rewards the rich and punishes the poor" and should not be moved further.
A Former NY Governor's Dire Security Warning Has Twitter Talking

The state of New York has had several prominent governors over the last several decades. Not every politician who has held the distinguished position has left with a respectable legacy, though. Most recently, Andrew Cuomo — the disgraced former governor who resigned under controversial circumstances — was once remembered for bringing the country together during the COVID-19 pandemic, holding memorable press conferences and seemingly giving the Trump administration a run for its money. Now, he has a slew of sexual assault allegations lodged against him, his legacy forever tainted (via the Associated Press).
We were fools to believe we could legalize marijuana

There was a time in America when legalizing marijuana was a partisan issue, but that was a very long time ago. Polling today shows overwhelming support for legalizing pot in some form, either medical or recreational. Roughly 9 out of 10 Americans told Pew Research Center in 2021 they supported legal pot one way or the other.
A dozen wildly different advocacy groups urge Congress to quickly pass a stock-trading ban bill and avoid sliding deeper into a 'downward spiral of declining public trust'

Ending the year without a "genuinely meaningful prohibition on stock trading" is unacceptable, they said.House Democratic leaders promised a compromise bill months ago but haven't produced one. House leaders must block current lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading individual stocks before any remaining faith in the institution...
President Biden just released a 58-page love letter to unions as he spikes the football on the economy’s ‘historically strong recovery’ from the pandemic

Productivity and worker compensation growth, adjusted for inflation, 1948–2020. With his climate and health care bill already signed, President Joe Biden is now pushing his economic agenda that is focused on middle and low-income workers along with organized labor. On Friday, the White House released the “Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint,”...
Opinion: Adam Kinzinger's big regret

David Axelrod writes Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger's political journey from stalwart party man to lonely Trump critic offers a parable about the powerful pull of tribe that has seized the Republicans, with grave implications for both the party and US democracy.
