Toledo, OH

utoledo.edu

Sign Up to Join Office Decorating Competition for Homecoming

The Homecoming Committee will again host the Office Decorating Competition for UToledo faculty, staff and administration to celebrate our Homecoming spirit with students. This year’s theme is Rockets Flashback as a tribute to the University’s 150th celebration. The deadline to sign up for participation is Wednesday, Sept. 21....
University Libraries to Hold Three-Day Absentee Ballot Drive

Carlson Library will host a 2022 General Election Absentee Ballot Drive from Monday, Sept. 19, through Wednesday, Sept. 21. Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first floor of the library in front of Room 1005, the three-day event is part of an American University Libraries initiative to provide students the resources they need to vote by mail, in person or by absentee ballot.
Sept. 20 Shapiro Lecture Hosts Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright

Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Tony Kushner is coming to The University of Toledo Tuesday, Sept. 20, in a free moderated conversation about his life and career followed by an audience Q&A. Best known for “Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes,” his two-part epic...
