Carlson Library will host a 2022 General Election Absentee Ballot Drive from Monday, Sept. 19, through Wednesday, Sept. 21. Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first floor of the library in front of Room 1005, the three-day event is part of an American University Libraries initiative to provide students the resources they need to vote by mail, in person or by absentee ballot.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO