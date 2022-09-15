Carpinteria traveled to Brentwood School Friday night and came away with a 40-0 loss. The Warriors are now 1-3 after last week’s win over Channel Islands. “It was a tough week of practice with limited players available for various reasons,” Carpinteria coach Mario Robinson said. “We were without seven starters for tonight’s game. Still very proud of the back up players for stepping in. We’re looking forward to having all the starters back for next week’s game.”

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO