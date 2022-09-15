ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Animal Services Director Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is. pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Sarah Aguilar has. been selected as the new County Animal Services Director. Aguilar brings a wealth of.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member

VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial paddle out took place on Saturday for a Ventura firefighter. Friends and relatives of Matthew "Clappy" Clapsaddle paddled out at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Clapsaddle, 59, was part of the Ventura Fire Department's Ocean Rescue Team. The firefighter-paramedic died of an unexpected cardiac emergency while in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding The post Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Jim Langley: Babies — Planned or Not

On Sept. 7, 1985, as “later in life” newlyweds, my wife, Janet, and I gave little thought to having children. We were in love with the Lord and in love with each other, and were quite satisfied with our new life after meeting each other in a local church body a year earlier.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

Weekend guide to California's Channel Islands

Listen to anyone talk about the Channel Islands and within minutes you’ll be wondering how Southern California’s archipelago is still so unknown. Hiding in plain sight, this island chain sits about 25 miles off the coast and stretches between Ventura and San Diego. The five northernmost islands—Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Rosa, Santa Barbara, and San Miguel—make up Channel Islands National Park. (Fun fact: Catalina is one of the Channel Islands, though it’s not part of the national park.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Suffers 40-0 Loss Against Brentwood School

Carpinteria traveled to Brentwood School Friday night and came away with a 40-0 loss. The Warriors are now 1-3 after last week’s win over Channel Islands. “It was a tough week of practice with limited players available for various reasons,” Carpinteria coach Mario Robinson said. “We were without seven starters for tonight’s game. Still very proud of the back up players for stepping in. We’re looking forward to having all the starters back for next week’s game.”
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Soak Up Scenic Vistas Along Gaviota Peak’s Trespass Trail

At the tail end of August, the summer’s fiery heat dwindled as my hiking partner and I toiled up dusty Trespass Trail, which partially encircles 2,500-foot Gaviota Peak. We were just a few miles inland, past Gaviota State Park and the Gaviota Tunnel, and as my friend and I turned to peer ocean-ward, we faced the views you can see in the photos.
GAVIOTA, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

