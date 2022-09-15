Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Ginger Salazar Recounts Community Benefits from a Legacy of Giving
From her grandfather, to her children, it seems that giving is in Ginger Salazar’s DNA. A Santa Barbara County native, Salazar grew up in Lompoc where her father worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base and also served as mayor. Her grandfather worked as a cook on the Santa Fe...
Santa Barbara Independent
County Animal Services Director Announced
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is. pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Sarah Aguilar has. been selected as the new County Animal Services Director. Aguilar brings a wealth of.
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 16, 2022
In February 2020, Good Space opened to be Goleta’s science, business, technology and academic meeting spot. Wow, did I have crappy timing. Ten days later, we closed due to COVID-19. But Good Space persevered, growing into a great community asset. My ask, to you the reader: Good Space needs...
Noozhawk
Ernest ‘Ernie’ Eugene Zampese, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1936-2022
Ernie Zampese, age 86, of San Diego, California, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Ernie was born on March 12, 1936 in Santa Barbara to parents Eugene and Louise Zampese and has two younger brothers. In 1960, Ernie married his wife Joyce, and for the next 62 years, they supported...
Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member
VENTURA, Calif.-A memorial paddle out took place on Saturday for a Ventura firefighter. Friends and relatives of Matthew "Clappy" Clapsaddle paddled out at Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura. Clapsaddle, 59, was part of the Ventura Fire Department's Ocean Rescue Team. The firefighter-paramedic died of an unexpected cardiac emergency while in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding The post Memorial Paddle Out pays tribute to Ventura Firefighter and Ocean Rescue Team member appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
For Katina Zaninovich, Santa Barbara Foundation Person of the Year Honor Is ‘Totally Humbling’
When Katina Zaninovich received the call informing her that she was one of the two people honored with the Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Person of the Year Award, she thought it was a prank from her brother. “It is completely and totally humbling, and it feels very undeserved,” Zaninovich...
Noozhawk
Jim Langley: Babies — Planned or Not
On Sept. 7, 1985, as “later in life” newlyweds, my wife, Janet, and I gave little thought to having children. We were in love with the Lord and in love with each other, and were quite satisfied with our new life after meeting each other in a local church body a year earlier.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
TripAdvisor Blog
Weekend guide to California's Channel Islands
Listen to anyone talk about the Channel Islands and within minutes you’ll be wondering how Southern California’s archipelago is still so unknown. Hiding in plain sight, this island chain sits about 25 miles off the coast and stretches between Ventura and San Diego. The five northernmost islands—Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Rosa, Santa Barbara, and San Miguel—make up Channel Islands National Park. (Fun fact: Catalina is one of the Channel Islands, though it’s not part of the national park.)
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
Noozhawk
Eamon Gordon, Phoebe Wolfe Lyons Lead the Way for Dos Pueblos at Woodbridge Invite
Eamon Gordon and Phoebe Wolfe Lyons led the Dos Pueblos cross country teams at the prestigious Woodbridge Classic Invitational at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine on Friday night. Gordon ran the fast 3-mile course in 14:40.8 to top the Charger boys and Wolfe Lyons was the first finisher...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Suffers 40-0 Loss Against Brentwood School
Carpinteria traveled to Brentwood School Friday night and came away with a 40-0 loss. The Warriors are now 1-3 after last week’s win over Channel Islands. “It was a tough week of practice with limited players available for various reasons,” Carpinteria coach Mario Robinson said. “We were without seven starters for tonight’s game. Still very proud of the back up players for stepping in. We’re looking forward to having all the starters back for next week’s game.”
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Farm Day Invites Visitors to ‘Meet All the Hands That Feed You’
Santa Barbara County Farm Day found people picking blueberries, learning about hoop houses and ducking into produce coolers Saturday while getting an education about — and a taste of — the Santa Maria Valley’s many crops. The fourth Farm Day event, organized by Students for Eco-Education and...
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Noozhawk
Dan McCaslin: Soak Up Scenic Vistas Along Gaviota Peak’s Trespass Trail
At the tail end of August, the summer’s fiery heat dwindled as my hiking partner and I toiled up dusty Trespass Trail, which partially encircles 2,500-foot Gaviota Peak. We were just a few miles inland, past Gaviota State Park and the Gaviota Tunnel, and as my friend and I turned to peer ocean-ward, we faced the views you can see in the photos.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Considering Master Plan to Revamp Calle Real Complex of Buildings
Consolidating health services into new buildings and developing a one-stop shop for permitting are proposals in Santa Barbara County’s Calle Real Campus Master Plan. The General Services staff presented the plan, which would revamp the layout and buildings of the complex over 20 to 30 years, to the Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting.
Noozhawk
Tradition in Full Swing at Danish Days Festival in Solvang After Two-Year Hiatus
Copenhagen Drive in Solvang was filled with Fossemalle dancers and a line of people waiting to buy aebleskivers on Saturday at the 85th Danish Days Festival, which hasn’t been held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We've been cooking all morning,” said 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel, who...
