WITN
Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
neusenews.com
Market-rate subdivision coming to Kinston
Butterfield subdivision plans to move forward with council approval. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall. “I’m excited to hear that the...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
WITN
Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
New Bern residents could be on Metronet by Oct.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The fiber optic internet company Metronet is continuing to make progress in its installation efforts across Eastern North Carolina. The company says many residents could start accessing their internet services within the next month, including residents in New Bern, who Metronet officials say could be online by October 4 of […]
First-ever color bomb held by Ayden Chamber
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first-ever Color Bomb Business Fun Run Saturday morning. Over 40 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages were “bombed” with colorful, vibrant chalk during a three-mile 5K race through the downtown area. Members of the Chamber of Commerce say this event was a […]
publicradioeast.org
Two new ENC manufacturing sites touted by governor's office
Two new manufacturing sites in ENC were touted this week by the office of Governor Roy Cooper. SunTree Snack Foods says it will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, investing just over 10 million dollars to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. The new facility in Wayne...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program
AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
Amazon facility planned for Greensboro canceled; Kinston facility not on list
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report listed 44 canceled facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. The planned center in Greensboro is one of 21 on a list of […]
WITN
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
WITN
State officials asking people to be on the lookout for missing, endangered Duplin County woman
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -State officials are asking the community to be on the lookout for a Duplin County woman who is missing and endangered. They are asking people to seek Olean Hall. Officials say she could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The 76-year-old is about...
multifamilybiz.com
Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community
WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
WECT
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
Duplin County road to close for pipe replacement
UPDATE – The work to replace a pipe on Panther Creek Road has been postponed. When a new date is determined, the N.C. Department of Transportation will notify the public. The information regarding the work is below. PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through the […]
North Carolina deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at school; impaired students taken to hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An undisclosed number of students were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana after going to the school at about […]
Greenville police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
wcti12.com
Middle Schoolers in Pitt County hospitalized, THC and marijuana found on scene
Pitt County, North Carolina — Officials with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office are investigating an incident at Hope Middle School where several juveniles were showing signs of "impairment". During the investigation, officials found a package of THC gummies along with some amount of marijuana. Students showing symptoms were sent...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fire fighters fight blaze in Oyster Bay Estates; body recovered
SWANSBORO - Firefighters called to battle a blaze at the Oyster Bay Estates home of Debbie and Robert Fisher recovered a body, according to Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department. Officials are awaiting the results of the autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death, he said.
People & Places: Ma’s Hot Dog House in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
County fairs across Eastern NC
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
