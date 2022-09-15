ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks host the Padres to begin 4-game series

 3 days ago

San Diego Padres (78-65, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-75, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Thursday to start a four-game series.

Arizona has gone 38-36 in home games and 67-75 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 157 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

San Diego has a 78-65 record overall and a 40-34 record on the road. The Padres have gone 28-13 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Padres have an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 20 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .244 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 15-for-39 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 4-6, .205 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

97.3 The Fan

Padres win, take 3 of 4 from Diamondbacks

The Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday, their 3rd straight win over Arizona to take their 4-game series 3-1. Yu Darvish’s sensational second half continued, as he struck out 8 over 6 scoreless innings while allowing just 2 baserunners.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Judge hits 58th and 59th homers, Yanks beat Brewers 12-8

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 on Sunday. Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York (88-58), which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His .3162 batting average is just behind AL leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164.
MILWAUKEE, WI
