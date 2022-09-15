ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

California visitor indicted after stabbing in Waikoloa

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The California man that was arrested and charged on suspicion of stabbing his 64-year-old girlfriend multiple times on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Waikoloa Beach Marriot Resort was recently indicted.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that Richard Lopze was indicted with assault, abuse and attempted murder charges.

Lopez was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and abuse of a family or household member.

According to officials, attempted murder in the second degree is a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Officials said that the San Pedro man is scheduled to make his appearance in Kona Circuit Court on Thursday.

He is currently in custody with bail of $500,000.00.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

