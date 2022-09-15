September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO