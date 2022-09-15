Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
74-year-old man dies after crashing into tree on Maui
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 74-year-old Kahului man has died after crashing into a tree on Maui, police said Wednesday. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling northeast on Kuikahi Drive...
mauinow.com
Following a hot August, multiple heat and rain records set on Maui this September
September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.
mauinow.com
Small 3.3 earthquake centered in waters off of Maui County
A small 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:19 a.m. in waters SW of Maui County, according to data compiled by the USGS. The USGS reports the quake was about 29 miles S of Lānaʻi City, 34 miles SSW of Lahaina, 36 miles SW of Kīhei, and 40 miles SW of Wailuku.
mauinow.com
18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup seeks volunteers
Volunteers are being sought for the 18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is supported by Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign, in...
mauinow.com
Less pain at the pump on Maui
Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
mauinow.com
12 Maui beaches face high vulnerability to coastal threats from sea-level rise
A dozen beaches in Maui County have low adaptation potential to withstand impacts of sea-level rise and coastal threats, according to data compiled by the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation. The study covers 65 beach parks and is now available online with an interactive map showing park facilities,...
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
mauinow.com
The Westin Maui partners with Project Reef ahead of Maui’s non-mineral sunscreen ban
The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali’s new partnership with Maui-based company, Project Reef, will provide guests with complimentary sunscreen that protects their bodies, as well as the environment. Complimentary sunscreen stations will be available around the resort beginning on Oct. 1, 2022 in compliance with Ordinance...
KITV.com
First humpback whale sighting of season comes early this year
KIHEI, MAUI (KITV4) -- At least one humpback whale has made it's way into Hawaiian waters early this year. Zach Schilling took video of a whale breaching about a mile off Cove Park in Kihei Wednesday morning.
mauinow.com
West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13
The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
mauinow.com
Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal, alleging he also paid about $2 million in bribes to a former Maui official. It’s the largest ever bribery case in Hawaii history. Federal prosecutors charged Milton Choy, owner of...
mauinow.com
MEO Youth sign waving event brings attention to suicide prevention
“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.
mauinow.com
Special webinar on seabirds, and a bill to address light pollution on Maui
A special webinar takes place on Monday as part of the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Know Your Ocean Speaker Series. Topics include seabirds in Maui County, and an upcoming outdoor lighting bill to better protect them. Bill 21 is a new piece of legislation that aims to prevent...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaha Na Mamo Alii o Kalaimoku Kamahele came back to where she was beaten in Kihei nearly two weeks ago. “It’s a lot. It’s really overwhelming,” Kamahele said. Kamahele girlfriend, Kate Kahanu Uaiwa, says it still feels like a nightmare. “I felt helpless,” Uaiwa...
mauinow.com
Maui Waena, Kīhei Charter among largest middle and charter schools respectively
Maui Waena Intermediate School in Kahului has among the largest middle school enrollment in the state with 1,044 students. Kīhei Charter School has the third largest charter school enrollment in Hawaiʻi with 693 students, according to the latest data compiled by the state Department of Education. Enrollment at...
