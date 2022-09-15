ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

74-year-old man dies after crashing into tree on Maui

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 74-year-old Kahului man has died after crashing into a tree on Maui, police said Wednesday. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling northeast on Kuikahi Drive...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Following a hot August, multiple heat and rain records set on Maui this September

September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Small 3.3 earthquake centered in waters off of Maui County

A small 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported at 6:19 a.m. in waters SW of Maui County, according to data compiled by the USGS. The USGS reports the quake was about 29 miles S of Lānaʻi City, 34 miles SSW of Lahaina, 36 miles SW of Kīhei, and 40 miles SW of Wailuku.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup seeks volunteers

Volunteers are being sought for the 18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is supported by Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign, in...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Less pain at the pump on Maui

Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13

The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Mayor orders audit of all no-bid contracts linked to businessman Milton Choy

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today following federal corruption charges involving former Maui Department of Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant and Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. In a video taped address, Mayor Victorino said he ordered an audit of all no-bid contracts awarded to Choy’s companies both current...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

MEO Youth sign waving event brings attention to suicide prevention

“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.
KAHULUI, HI

Community Policy