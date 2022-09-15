Read full article on original website
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Japan does it again with two striking signature Stratocasters for alt-rock star Ken
The standard Experiment #1 and Custom Shop Paisley Fantasy represent two ends of the aesthetic spectrum, offering both clean contemporary visuals and zany complex artwork. Fender Japan has introduced two new signature Stratocasters for electric guitar star Ken to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his alt-rock band, L’Arc-en-Ciel. The...
CARS・
NME
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series
Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
NME
Kindred reveal dates and guest artists joining their ‘Switch’ tour
Kindred have shared new updates on their upcoming ‘Switch’ tour. The music production studio have posted the details of the six-leg tour, as well as the lineup of guest performers who will make appearances during the stint. Happening at different venues across Metro Manila, the tour will kick off on September 21 in Quezon City, followed by stops in Poblacion in Makati, Alabang and back to Quezon City. The showcase will culminate on October 12 in Sucat, Parañaque.
BLACKPINK's New Album 'Born Pink' Hits No. 1 in U.S. on Day of Release
Their newest single, "Shut Down," also skyrocketed to number 1 in at least 48 countries on iTunes in less than 24 hours.
NME
Elizabeth Taylor podcast ‘Elizabeth The First’, narrated by Katy Perry, announces release date
The release date for the new Katy Perry-narrated podcast series about Elizabeth Taylor, Elizabeth The First, has been announced, revealed alongside a teaser for its first episode. With Taylor billed as “the original influencer”, the ten-part series will feature stories from those closest to Taylor (who died in 2011), as...
NME
GOT7’s JAY B teases forthcoming mini-album with a “highlight medley”
GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has released a highlight medley for his forthcoming mini-album, ‘Be Yourself’. In a visual framed through the lens of a security camera on a music video set, the highlight reel sees JAY B perform snippets of the title track ‘go UP’ and the five other tracks from the forthcoming project. Each performance of the track is shot from a different part of the set.
Billboard
Every Song Ranked on BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’: Critic’s Picks
It was only this summer when news first dropped that BLACKPINK was returning with new material almost two years after the K-pop girl group dropped their debut full-length LP, The Album, in 2020. Quickly, the quartet consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa created a global buzz among music fans wondering what they would come up with this time.
NME
Spoon’s Britt Daniel joins Interpol on stage to perform ‘Next Exit’
Spoon‘s Britt Daniel joined Interpol on stage this week – watch them perform ‘Next Exit’ together below. The two bands are currently on a co-headlining coast-to-coast North American tour, dubbed ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’, which ends this weekend (September 17-18) with two shows at the Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Oregon.
NME
Paramore announce first new single in five years, ‘This Is Why’
Have officially announced their first new single in over five years, ‘This Is Why’ – check out the post below. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio have been teasing their imminent comeback on social media recently ahead of a return to the stage early next month. A snippet of...
NME
Hit SBS K-drama ‘Dr. Romantic’ to return for a third season
Popular South Korean medical drama series Dr. Romantic has been renewed for a third season. According to a source from SBS consulted by Edaily, cast members Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung will be reprising their roles as Boo Yong-joo, Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae respectively. Director Yoo In-suk,...
NME
Bush release powerful new single ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’
Bush have released an explosive new single, ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’, the opening track of their forthcoming album, ‘The Art Of Survival’. The hard-hitting ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’ dropped yesterday (Friday September 16), serving as the second single from Bush’s forthcoming ninth studio release.
NME
MONSTA X’s Kihyun to return with sophomore solo album in October
MONSTA X singer Kihyun is confirmed to be releasing new music next month. South Korean news outlet Sports Dongah reported on September 14 that the K-pop idol will be making a comeback with his second solo album in October. A source from Starship Entertainment responded to the report shortly after it was published, writing in a separate statement to TopStarNews, as translated by Soompi: “It’s true that Kihyun is preparing for his second solo album with the aim of a release at the end of October after having recently wrapped up the MONSTA X concert. Please show lots of support and interest.”
NME
Bad Bunny shares new documentary about Puerto Rico as part of new music video
Bad Bunny has shared a new music video for ‘El Apagón’ alongside a documentary about his native Puerto Rico. The documentary, titled Aquí Vive Gente (People Live Here), plays after the official video for the new single on YouTube, and is narrated by Bianca Graulau. In...
Remixed "Revolver" to reveal new layers of the Beatles' extraordinary musical powers
This week, producer Giles Martin held a listening session at New York City's Republic Studios, where he unveiled his remixed version (prepared with engineer Sam Okell) of the Beatles' legendary "Revolver" album. As the key feature of an upcoming boxed set, slated for release on October 28, the remixed "Revolver" is a revelation made explicitly possible by recent advances in sonic technology.
NME
BLACKPINK drop fierce music video for lead single ‘Shut Down’
BLACKPINK have released the music video for ‘Shut Down’, the lead single from their newly released sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. The fierce new visual, set in between a sleek white garage and a city after hours, sees BLACKPINK confidently recounting their successes as a musical act. “It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left / Heads turning, careful you’ll strain your neck / Pink ice drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie declares in the opening verse for the track.
NME
Foo Fighters announce new greatest hits album ‘The Essential Foo Fighters’
Foo Fighters have announced details of a new ‘best of’ compilation – ‘The Essential Foo Fighters’ will come out next month. The new album is due for release on October 28 via Sony Music, and follows their ‘Greatest Hits’ album from 2009. Available...
