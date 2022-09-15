MONSTA X singer Kihyun is confirmed to be releasing new music next month. South Korean news outlet Sports Dongah reported on September 14 that the K-pop idol will be making a comeback with his second solo album in October. A source from Starship Entertainment responded to the report shortly after it was published, writing in a separate statement to TopStarNews, as translated by Soompi: “It’s true that Kihyun is preparing for his second solo album with the aim of a release at the end of October after having recently wrapped up the MONSTA X concert. Please show lots of support and interest.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO