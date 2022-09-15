WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 18, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern. Schenectady, northern Schoharie and south central Montgomery Counties. through 630 PM EDT... At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Cobleskill, moving east southeast at 35 mph.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO