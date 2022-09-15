Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Hurricane Warning issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - San Juan and Vicinity * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Flood Warning issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM CDT. Target Area: Brewster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas, Dryden 16S, Terlingua 8S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the pumps. At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage. Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel to remove the pumps. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage. Water pumps submerge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet (4.5 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 PM CDT Sunday was 14.8 feet (4.5 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 11.7 feet (3.6 meters) early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 09/04/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Sun Mon Mon Mon Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Boquillas 13.0 14.7 Sun 1pm 14.5 14.4 14.2 13.9 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Sun Mon Mon Mon Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Boquillas 4.0 4.5 Sun 1pm 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.2
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 11:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will slowly fall through 10 AM Monday morning as the low weakens near Cape Lisburne.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 11:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will slowly fall through 10 AM Monday morning as the low weakens near Cape Lisburne.
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Croix TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Croix * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Hurricane Warning issued for North Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Central HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - North Central * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Lajas, Maricao, San German by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 17:48:00 Expires: 2022-09-18 23:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Lajas; Maricao; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Cabo Rojo County in Puerto Rico Hormigueros County in Puerto Rico Lajas County in Puerto Rico Maricao County in Puerto Rico San German County in Puerto Rico * Until 1030 PM AST. * At 448 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated hurricane rainbands producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with Maricao receiving the most. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible in the warned area before 10 PM AST. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Strong winds can knock branches off trees with deadly effect, avoid traveling if at all possible. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:32:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 05:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **CENTER OF FIONA HEADING FOR THE EASTERN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the United States Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 40 miles west-southwest of Mayaguez PR or about 80 miles west of Ponce PR - 18.1N 67.8W - Storm Intensity 85 mph - Movement Northwest or 305 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently centered near Mona Island, with the rain bands covering all of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra and also the U.S. Virgin Islands. Torrential rainfall continues to affect the territory, creating catastrophic flash flood conditions, rivers overflowing and mudslides. Wind damage was also reported, especially along western, southern and the interior of Puerto Rico. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, as well as for the local waters. For the U.S. Virgin Islands, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to continue and gradually tapering off on Monday. However, rainfall bands will continue to affect the area on Monday, and the trailing moisture lasting all the way into Wednesday. This will likely worsen the ongoing flooding and mudslides. Deteriorated, hazardous marine and coastal conditions are also anticipated. Seas up to 18 feet are expected, lasting through tomorrow. Winds over the seas will be around 75 knots with gusts to 90 knots. For the southern and southeastern coasts, water levels of 1 to 3 feet above ground level are expected, which could cause minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the region. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible significant to extensive impacts across the entire area. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having extensive impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across southern and southeastern Puerto Rico. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until hazardous winds diminish and flood waters abate. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to remain safely sheltered from the storm. Stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Locate your battery powered radio and flashlight from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep these items close. During the peak of the storm, keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and tennis shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the elements. Continue to keep your cell phone well charged for as long as possible. If you lose power, use it more sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not overload communications systems with idle chatter. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane. Within the eye, weather conditions may temporarily improve which can be misleading. Once the eye passes, the wind will change direction and return to dangerous speeds. Heavy rain will also return. Be smart and remain safely hidden from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Be wise and avoid becoming another statistic. Be ready to move to the identified safe room if your home or shelter begins to fail. Quickly move to an interior room on the lowest floor. Put as many sturdy walls between you and the storm as you can. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Humacao, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 01:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Strong winds can knock branches off trees with deadly effect, avoid traveling if at all possible. Target Area: Humacao; Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; Yabucoa The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Humacao County in Puerto Rico Maunabo County in Puerto Rico Naguabo County in Puerto Rico Patillas County in Puerto Rico Yabucoa County in Puerto Rico * Until 1215 AM AST Monday. * At 306 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate hurricane rainbands producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen since midnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches are possible in the warned area before 9 PM AST. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of mainstem rivers, creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have started an upward trend for today and the threat has ended.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 11:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas near the coast will be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will be 3 to 6 feet above the normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected through Monday morning south and west of Point Lay.
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Eastern Interior, North Central, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 16:18:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Eastern Interior; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hendry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Hendry. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Montura, Devils Garden and Harlem. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Flood Watch issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:32:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 01:45:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. * Through Monday afternoon * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The heaviest rainfall is expected to continue through Monday. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are expected for much of the region, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, with locally higher amounts. In southern Puerto Rico, however, rainfall amounts of 16 to 20 inches are anticipated, and locally higher amounts to around 25 to 30 inches are possible. -http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northeast, Ponce and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 18:47:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: Northeast; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding associated with HURRICANE FIONA. * WHERE...Southern and southeastern coasts of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Water levels of 1 to 3 feet above ground level. Heavy surf and beach erosion.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Anasco, Las Marias, Mayaguez, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 20:09:00 Expires: 2022-09-18 22:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias; Mayaguez; San Sebastian FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR ANASCO, LAS MARIAS, MAYAGUEZ AND SAN SEBASTIAN COUNTIES At 709 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.75 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by hurricane rainbands. SOURCE...Radar and gage reports. IMPACT...Flash flooding of mainstem rivers including Rio Grande de Anasco, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. The gage at Rio Anasco near San Sebastian has reached 22.42 feet. At this level there will be flooding downstream in Barrio Espino within the next couple of hours. Evacuations may be necessary. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that have an unusually higher run up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the Southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Building northwest swells at 9 seconds and 18 seconds are expected on Monday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
