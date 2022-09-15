Chilly start, sunny warm afternoon

Lots of sunshine and dry weather on the horizon, as temperatures climb back into the lower 80s Friday. A little bump in temperatures Saturday as winds shift and become more south, southeasterly. Sunday will see a return of a southerly and moist wind that will have us warming up as we head into the new work week. The next work week will be well above average for our temperatures as we sit in the upper 80s and low 90s as late season heat picks up.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.