WATCH: Cocoa Police Swears in Adan Aviles as Department’s Newest Officer During Special Ceremony
WATCH: Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV administered the Oath of Office to Adan Aviles, 34, who was sworn in during a special ceremony in the presence of family, friends and police department personnel. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV administered the Oath of...
Andrew Kennelly Promoted to Space Coast Project Executive for Hedrick Brothers Construction
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company with an office in Melbourne, announced the promotion of Andrew Kennelly to Project Executive, Space Coast. Based in the Melbourne office, Kennelly’s role includes all phases of commercial construction for municipal, manufacturing, office, hospitality,...
Police: Child drowns at Titusville pool party
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said a child drowned at a pool party Saturday afternoon. It happened at a home on the 2500 block of Christine Drive. An adult attending the pool party pulled a girl out of the water after seeing the child at the bottom of the pool.
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)
Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orange County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orlando. Organizers said the giveaway will...
2022 Space Coast HBCA Parade of Homes to Showcase Latest Trends, Technology and Temptations
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare to drool because the Space Coast Home Builders and Contractors Association’s Parade of Homes is back, with all the latest trends, technology and temptations that make a house a home you never want to leave. The Parade, which opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 10, offers an opportunity to get acquainted with Brevard’s best builders.
PHILANTHROPY SPOTLIGHT: 22 Space Coast Healthcare Students Receive Scholarships From Brevard Heart Foundation
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA — The Brevard Heart Foundation has selected 22 students from across the Space Coast during their annual scholarship program. These scholarships provide funds given directly to the students to assist with costs related to completing their education as they work towards a healthcare degree or certification.
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
Homeowner and tenant shoot each other in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, at 2 p.m. today a homeowner and tenant shot each other during an argument outside of their home. Both of them were shot and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center. One of the shooters was identified as the homeowner. Detectives and...
Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever
BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
City of Kissimmee Swears-In Two New City Commissioners
The City of Kissimmee hosted a swearing-in ceremony for Commissioner Angela Eady (Seat 2) and Commissioner Janette Martinez (Seat 4), to the City Commission on Tuesday during a City Commission meeting held at Kissimmee City Hall. Commissioner Angela Eady is a lifelong resident of Osceola County and has been a...
Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.
Deputies identify man found with fatal gunshot in early morning Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified the man killed during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police have identified the...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
‘Spooktacular’ Halloween Event in the Forest to Benefit Harmony Farms Set Oct. 31 in Suntree
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Ghosts and ghouls can walk the yellow brick road on Monday, Oct. 31, at Forest Lake Fright Night. The Wizard of Oz-themed event will benefit Harmony Farms, a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization providing equine-assisted therapy and activities to disabled individuals of all ages to improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being.
2 people shoot each other during fight in Indian River County
Two people were shot after opening fire on each other during an argument outside a house near Vero Beach Saturday.
Child accidentally drowns during backyard party, Titusville police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police are investigating after a child was found at the bottom of a pool during a backyard party. The drowning death happened Saturday afternoon on Christine Drive near the intersection of Fox Lake Road and Interstate 95 in Titusville. Investigators said the child accidentally drowned...
Local support grant helping preserve Historic Osceola County Courthouse
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Historic Osceola County Courthouse, located right in front of the current courthouse in Kissimmee, was built back in 1889. It’s the oldest courthouse in continuous use in the state. Although the county jail is no longer located inside and the sheriff and his wife...
City of Fort Pierce Offers Utility Bill Assistance to Residents
Fort Pierce - Friday September 16, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities recently experienced by our residents. Qualified households will receive a one-time payment of $250 per household that will...
OBITUARY: Carol Jean (Hanson) Ahonen, 87, Passed Away With Family By Her Side at William Childs Hospice Center
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Carol Jean (Hanson) Ahonen, 87, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the William Childs Hospice Center in Palm Bay, Florida. Carol was born to Feryle “Feeney” Hanson and Helen (Moe) Hanson on September 24, 1934, in Rice...
