Amarillo, TX

KFDA

THE WRAP UP: Week 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week four of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 4:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

AC & WTAMU: Federal recovery money starting to run thin

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-19 pandemic affected many schools and students across the country and the federal recovery funds distributed to schools are starting to run thin. Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University both say most of its funding has already been spent. AC receiving about $15 million...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New clear bag policy in effect for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year officials are enforcing a new “clear bag policy” for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. “Make sure before you leave the house that you’ve located your clear bag,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Amarillo Tri-State Exposition. “You don’t want to get all the way up to the gate and have to take all your items back to the car.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
