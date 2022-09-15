Read full article on original website
Celebrate Love Gala for Ronald McDonald House Charities
MINNEAPOLIS — After two years off, an important Gala is back in person this year... that works to support families forced to live away from home while their child gets medical treatment. Celebrate Love Gala for Ronald McDonald House Charities is scheduled to take place at the Depot in...
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)
Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
Fall ideas for your home from Bachman's
MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is in the air... and maybe you're looking for some ways to freshen up your home's decor for the season. Celebrate the best of the harvest season at Bachman's Fall Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The annual tour brings the beauty of Bachman's seasonal...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, Sept. 15, communities across the United States will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Established as a national celebration more than 30 years ago, Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Latinx communities in the U.S. What is Hispanic Heritage...
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
Bar with boozy milkshakes opens at Twin Cities mall
A recently-opened cocktail bar at Northtown Mall stands out due to its "sweet" appeal, which includes alcohol-infused milkshakes. 2 Pink Squirrels, now open inside the mall located 398 Northtown Dr. NE in Blaine, has a menu featuring craft cocktails, the boozy milkshakes, elevated craft cocktails, '90s cocktails and kid-friendly milkshakes.
Thousands gather downtown for Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's
MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's -- the largest Alzheimer's walk in the country. The walk raises money for the Alzheimer's Association, an organization that funds research, no-cost care and support programs for the community and advocacy efforts to further federal and state legislation on behalf of Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group
Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
Bloomington sports community holds fundraiser to support Ethan Glynn
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — "That's where we want the cars to come in," said one volunteer. It's all hands on deck in the parking lot of Bloomington's Jefferson High School. As cars pull in, one at a time, to support one of thier own. "We're having a great car wash...
Principal 'rolling' into new school year with hope
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — School is back in full swing at Two Rivers High School and Principal Al Johnson has his rollerskates ready to go. "I started skating about seventh or eighth grade. It was some of the best times of life as far as memories," he said. Flashing...
North Minneapolis community leader, entrepreneur partners with Target
MINNEAPOLIS — For more than a decade, Houston White's business ventures have taken off in north Minneapolis. It's a place he's always called home, and now, a lifelong passion is breathing a new life in Target stores across the country and online. "The line is about 40-plus pieces. One...
PETA aims attack billboards at Minnesota's Jucy Lucy burger
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's an attention grabbing campaign attacking a Minnesota tradition - the Jucy Lucy burger.The billboard takes aim at Minnesota's iconic cheese-filled burger by saying "Juicy Lucys Tear Families Apart." To bring the point home, the sign sits above Ray J's American Grill in northeast Minneapolis, which sells the Jucy Lucy."It's a little bit of mudslinging I'd say, a low down place to put it," said Alex Ranta, who noticed the sign after having a burger for lunch at Ray J's. "People choose what they choose to eat, regardless of the signage."Jeff Anshus thinks the billboard is perfectly placed."It's funny,...
Sever's Annual Fall Festival kicks off Saturday
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The 26th annual Sever's Fall Festival kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17 in Shakopee. This year their famous corn maze is harvest-themed. As with every year, the corn maze will feature signs with facts about this year's theme. The signs will educate visitors about harvest season, and the family says it's an opportunity for people to learn about the role of agriculture in the state of Minnesota.
Wisconsin wine: Picking grapes at a Prescott vineyard
PRESCOTT, Wis. — Nestled among neighboring corn fields in Prescott, Wisconsin, is the Foy family's two-acre chunk of wine country. The vineyard is made up of one acre of red grapes, the other white, both bred by the University of Minnesota to withstand the Midwest's cold temperatures. "It's been...
Demolition of old Kmart plaza in Minneapolis to begin this fall
MINNEAPOLIS — Everybody living on the south side of Minneapolis knows the old Uptown Kmart building now serves as a post office. "I worked there for three months — only lasted three months," laughed Luz Gonzalez, who frequents the area. It was a short employment run in a...
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
Cannon Falls resident wins DNR’s waterfowl stamp contest
Cannon Falls resident Jim Caturia, 46, is the winner of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ waterfowl stamp contest for the second time. He also won the contest back in 2018 for the 2019 waterfowl stamp. Caturia won this time around with a painting of a blue-winged teal duck....
