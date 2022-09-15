ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

tipranks.com

3 ASX specialty retail shares offering over 40% upside potential

Shopping for good value ASX shares? Don’t look past the retail sector. According to TipRanks insights, niche market retail stocks Adairs (ADH), City Chic Collective (CCX), Michael Hill (MHJ) offer significant upside potential. Investors shopping for good value ASX shares, should browse the retail sector. Many retail shares have...
RETAIL
tipranks.com

Here’s Why TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock is Worth Your Attention

TC Energy looks well-poised to maintain its bull run on the bourses on the back of investments in solid growth projects and strength across business segments. Further, TRP also provides an impressive dividend yield of 5.8%. Alberta-based TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been a treat to watch this year....
STOCKS
tipranks.com

APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) shares rise despite deal talk denial

APM Human Services shares continued to rise even after the company refuted links to a potential buyout. TipRanks insights remain mostly bullish on APM shares. APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) shares rose 6% to AU$3.45 in afternoon trading. The stock’s spike comes after APM Human Services was linked to Angus Knight buyout talks, which it has since refuted.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Altria Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Altria Group with 12,759 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 24.86%. Sep-22 42.5 calls and 9/23 weekly 43 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on October 27th.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble

While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?

Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) Down Even As Top Analyst Affirms a Buy

Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were down in early trading on Friday even as Truist Financial analyst Andrew Jeffrey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock amid news that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) could start regulating the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector. The top-rated analyst believes...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Upstart vs. Affirm: Which Beaten-Down IPO is Most Likely to Resurrect?

Following last year’s IPO craze, numerous equities have suffered massive losses from their past highs, including shares of Upstart & Affirm. Upstart’s business model matches the current environment somewhat better, while its profitability prospects offer a wider margin of safety. For reasons mentioned below, I believe Upstart stock has a much higher chance of recovering compared to Affirm.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Five analyst-favourite British stocks with a bullish outlook

These five stocks get a lot of attention from analysts – and with good reason. There’s no denying we live in turbulent economic times – but some stocks are blooming amid warnings of recession: here are five such stocks that have good analyst coverage along with Buy ratings on TipRanks.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Here are 3 Oversold Tech Stocks with Solid Upside Potential

Numerous technology stocks with secular growth prospects are oversold. Now may be the opportunity to pick them up while they’re still relatively undervalued. The atmosphere today is much different than it was a year ago when technology stocks were peaking. Fortunately, the stock market has two ends to it, meaning that 2022’s bear market won’t last forever and presents numerous oversold stocks. Using a combination of both methods mentioned below, I discovered the following three oversold tech stocks — SNAP, ORCL, and NVDA — that I’m bullish on.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Are Analysts Bullish about Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock?

Humana’s ability to navigate successfully through various challenges and its strong earnings growth forecast is why analysts are bullish about its stock. Shares of health insurance and well-being company Humana (NYSE:HUM) have remained resilient to the sharp selloff in the equities this year. It is trading in the green, compared to the 19% decline in the S&P 500 (SPX) Index. Other than its ability to defend its market share, the company’s durable earnings and strong visibility over future growth keep Wall Street analysts bullish on HUM stock.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Do JPM and Citigroup Present Buying Opportunities Despite Macro Headwinds?

JPMorgan & Citigroup reported mixed results recently, though the release of COVID-era credit loss allowances needs to be put into context. Both companies trade at relatively attractive valuations and could present fruitful dividend opportunities at their current price levels. Still, the industry is likely to remain under pressure amid a highly speculative capital markets environment, moving forward.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Defensive Stocks That Can Weather the Market Volatility

We’re caught up in something of a market storm these days, faced with downward trends and high volatility. It’s time for investors to start taking defensive postures with their portfolio additions. The classic defensive plays, of course, are the dividend stocks – but there are other protective plays...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Australian Stock Market Today – Monday September 19: What You Need to Know

The ASX is poised to open slightly down, as interest rate fears drag down market sentiment. The ASX is poised to open slightly lower as high inflation and future interest rate rises continue to weigh down global market sentiment. ASX futures were down 0.03% to $AU6,737 around 6:30am AEST. The...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

GE (NYSE:GE) Extends Slide on Supply Chain Worries

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares have extended yesterday’s slump in the pre-market session today as investors take in the comments from the company’s CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference. Happe indicated that GE is seeing cash flow pressure owing to supply chain constraints.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) Surges on Chinese Assets Sale

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) surged in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of fiber-optic access network products announced that it would sell its manufacturing facilities located in China and other assets related to the transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for $150 million. AAOI...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Is Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) a Good Stock for Long-Term Investors?

The growth prospects of Texas Instruments look solid, which raises its investment appeal for prospective investors interested in the semiconductor space. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the prominent semiconductor companies in the United States. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, the company manufactures and sells embedded and analog processing chips for use in multiple industries. The stock could look attractive to long-term investors as robust industry fundamentals strengthen its prospects.
STOCKS

