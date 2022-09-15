Read full article on original website
THE WRAP UP: Week 4
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week four of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 4:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: 4A and 3A...
West Plains Wolves football team secures first win in program history over Palo Duro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves have their first win of the season. The 0-3 team came into Dick Bivins Stadium and took down the Palo Duro Dons 28-26 in a wildly entertaining back-and-forth battle. King Tallant and Tre’sean Monroe stepped up in the Wolves passing game and...
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AC & WTAMU: Federal recovery money starting to run thin
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-19 pandemic affected many schools and students across the country and the federal recovery funds distributed to schools are starting to run thin. Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University both say most of its funding has already been spent. AC receiving about $15 million...
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
Fair kicks off with the Tri-State Fair Parade
Fair kicks off with the Tri-State Fair Parade
New clear bag policy in effect for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year officials are enforcing a new “clear bag policy” for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. “Make sure before you leave the house that you’ve located your clear bag,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Amarillo Tri-State Exposition. “You don’t want to get all the way up to the gate and have to take all your items back to the car.”
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street Wednesday evening. Police have arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Javonne Mayes and have charged them with murder. Javonne Mayes has a recommended bond of $400,000. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested...
