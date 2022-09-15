The man behind Terra is wanted by South Korean authorities and is not in Singapore as they thought, but tweeted that he's not hiding. Earlier this week, South Korean prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the disgraced co-founder of the Terra ecosystem that crashed spectacularly in May; they also asked the finance ministry to void his passport. The authorities looking for Kwon believed he was in Singapore, but on Saturday, Singapore police said Kwon is not there.

