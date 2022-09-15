Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Now Second-Largest Proof-of-Work Coin After Ethereum Merge
With Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now second only to Bitcoin among minable, proof-of-work coins. With the Ethereum merge now completed and the top blockchain for NFTs and decentralized applications switched to a proof-of-stake system, Dogecoin is now the second largest proof-of-work coin after Bitcoin by market cap.
decrypt.co
Ethereum, Bitcoin Slide Further Through The Weekend
All eyes are on the next Fed meeting on Sept. 21, where another interest rate hike is expected. The sugar high of the Ethereum merge on Thursday led into a dour weekend of red for both the newly miner-free ETH and top crypto Bitcoin. Ethereum is down from its pre-merge...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Infrastructure Developer Infura Is Decentralizing, Protocol to Launch Next Year
Infura's "Decentralized Infrastructure Network" will seek to do away with outages on Ethereum due to a "single point of failure." Ethereum engineering firm Infura is creating a Decentralized Infrastructure Network to launch sometime next year, the firm announced Friday at the ETHBerlin hackathon. The network’s working title is the “Decentralized...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Ethereum Posts Biggest Losses on Merge Week
The Ethereum network smoothly transitioned to proof-of-stake, but its native cryptocurrency depreciated more than most leading coins. Ethereum is down bad after merge week. The long-anticipated transition to a proof-of-stake network happened on Thursday as planned. Once it did, Ethereum (ETH) dipped 8% to under $1,500, and kept falling further.
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Ethereum Merges, Hoskinson Gets Salty, Concerns Over Centralized Staking
Terra CEO Do Kwon breaks his silence and said he’s not running from South Korean authorities. It was merge week. Ethereum’s long-awaited overhaul was finalized without a hitch, but there was no sudden influx of capital, either. Ethereum’s price actually fell 8% to below $1,500 on Thursday, the day of the merge. At the time of writing it trades for $1,376, about 22% cheaper than it was last Sunday.
decrypt.co
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Wants to Sell its $23M Stablecoin Holdings
The sale of Celsius' stablecoin holdings will pay for the crypto lender’s daily operations, but won’t be used to pay back creditors. In the latest chapter of Celsius’ ongoing liquidity crisis, which first became public when the lender froze customer withdrawals in June, the bankrupt crypto lender has asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings.
decrypt.co
Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon: I Am Not 'On the Run'
The man behind Terra is wanted by South Korean authorities and is not in Singapore as they thought, but tweeted that he's not hiding. Earlier this week, South Korean prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the disgraced co-founder of the Terra ecosystem that crashed spectacularly in May; they also asked the finance ministry to void his passport. The authorities looking for Kwon believed he was in Singapore, but on Saturday, Singapore police said Kwon is not there.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Liquidations Top $127M Amid Post-Merge Volatility
Despite the success of the merge, ETH slumped following SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s suggestion that proof-of-stake cryptos could be considered securities. The successful merge carried out by the Ethereum network this week hasn’t staved off the effects of crypto’s ongoing bear market, with Ethereum’s price down around 8% in the past 24 hours.
decrypt.co
Yuga Labs Hires Chief Gaming Officer to Further Web3 Gaming Push
Mobile gaming exec Spencer Tucker will oversee Yuga Labs’ Otherside. Yuga Labs has hired Spencer Tucker as its first Chief Gaming Officer, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection announced Friday. At Yuga, Tucker will supervise the development of the firm’s Web3 gaming projects, starting with...
