The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate Prescott Valley resident Lawrence “Larry” Hall. Larry Hall is 80 years old, 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with gray hair and beard, and hazel eyes. He was last seen leaving Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center East in Prescott Valley, driving a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a white lightning bolt across the chest, black sweatpants, and black shoes. He suffers from the onset of dementia and is a diabetic.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO