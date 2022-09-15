ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Comments / 14

Scott Sloan
2d ago

Great work , working together catches all involved,From top to bottom .👍Glad your putting them all away. Thank you for your service 🙏 to all the serve and protect ! except the evil corrupt that stain are great nation.

Reply
3
Related
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police K-9 Kato Discovers Multiple Drugs

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, just before midnight, Prescott Valley Police Officers stopped a 2002 Jaguar for multiple traffic violations at State Route 69 and Fain Road. Due to the behavior of both driver and passenger, the K-9 Unit was called for backup. Officer Ellison and K9 partner, Kato, responded to the scene and Kato positively alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail

PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

5 inmates hospitalized after possible drug overdose: MCSO

PHOENIX - Five inmates from the Fourth Avenue Jail have been taken to the hospital after they may have overdosed on drugs. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the inmates may have ingested drugs, leading to an overdose. The inmates are reportedly alert and breathing. MCSO says jail crimes detectives...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cordes Lakes, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found inside a container by a Phoenix bicyclist, police confirm

PHOENIX - The shocking discovery of a body inside a container was made by a Phoenix bicyclist early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 17. The discovery was made near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard in a heavily trafficked hiking area. The woman described what she saw as a...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure
fox10phoenix.com

Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO Kicks off September Now with Major Drug Seizures

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted two traffic stops on the I-17 corridor outside of Cordes Lakes in the first two weeks of September, which resulted in the seizure of 24lbs of fentanyl and the arrest of three suspects. Deputies made the first traffic stop, which led to...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Human smuggling suspect caught in Phoenix after chase had her 2 young kids in car

PHOENIX – A human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase from Eloy to Phoenix early Friday while her two young children were in the vehicle, authorities said. The incident started around 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 at mile marker 204 near Toltec Road when deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Charger driving erratically, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot during break-in at home near Litchfield Park, deputies say

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Thursday morning after an apparent home break-in ended in a shooting near Litchfield Park. According to MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado, deputies were called to a shooting at a neighborhood near 127th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4...
KGUN 9

State accused of hiding video evidence in prison whistleblower case

PHOENIX — In the criminal case against a prison whistleblower, state corrections officials and county prosecutors are being accused of withholding video evidence that could be used to prove the defendant’s charges are retaliatory. Lieutenant Mark Hasz was fired and then charged with aggravated assault after a use-of-force...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate Prescott Valley resident Lawrence “Larry” Hall. Larry Hall is 80 years old, 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with gray hair and beard, and hazel eyes. He was last seen leaving Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center East in Prescott Valley, driving a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a white lightning bolt across the chest, black sweatpants, and black shoes. He suffers from the onset of dementia and is a diabetic.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy