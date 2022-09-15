Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market is This Weekend
The 24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market (PIAM) is fast approaching the weekend of September 17 – 18 on the grounds of the Sharlot Hall Museum. Museum staff are filled with anticipation for our guests to experience over 100 juried artists who are bringing the best of their works to this year’s event.
SignalsAZ
Day Two Off-Road Success at the Outdoor Summit
Friday’s Outdoor Summit vendor set-up day went off like a cool breeze with live music and beer gardens provided by Founding Father’s Collective of Prescott while Saturday, the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit’s first full-day, was a huge success with attendees filling the parking lot at the Findlay Toyota Center. The highlight of Saturday was most definitely the event’s rock crawl sponsored by Mile High Off Road of Prescott Valley. Broken drive shafts, mud and wingless flight time were all a part of the challenge to get through the event’s off-road course.
SignalsAZ
Dancing for the Stars 2022 Winners Announced
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona’s Dancing for the Stars 2022 event took place on Sept 9th and Sept 10 at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center and was a huge success! The Clubs are deeply grateful for all dancers who joined the mission of fundraising on behalf of the community youth and thanks to their dedicated efforts, a new fundraising record was set with a total of $465 thousand!
SignalsAZ
The Prescott Courthouse Lighting Needs Your Support
The 2022 Annual Prescott Courthouse Lighting is set to take place on December 3 and The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is taking great steps to help keep the lights on!. The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is a committee of locals who, in 2008, saw a need to begin fundraising efforts to keep Prescott lit! Through continuous fundraising efforts, the committee has helped continue the Arizona’s Christmas City magic by raising funds to light up hundreds of trees with twinkling Christmas lights surrounding the courthouse plaza.
SignalsAZ
Enjoy Date Night at After Dark at the Park
The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings, and Keeper Talks.
techaiapp.com
15 (Wicked Fun) Things to Do in Jerome, AZ
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Yavapai College News
Belonging is theme of 2022-2023 Riders Read selection and related events, including a late-start class, a gnome hunt and a live visit with author T.J. Klune. A garden gnome hunt, a bestselling author’s autograph, a chance to study alongside YC Honors students and hopefully, a greater sense of belonging are among the benefits of participating in the latest Yavapai College Riders Read.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
AZFamily
April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
journalaz.com
Camp Verde neighbors debate Arena del Loma rezoning
On Sept. 8, The Camp Verde Planning and Zoning Commission saw what was likely its largest audience to ever appear for a special session; town staff had to manage overflow by providing additional seating and a Zoom screen for attendees at the Town Council Chambers, located next door to P&Z.
AZFamily
Seligman ice cream shop breaks world record for “Most Milkshakes on Display”
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An ice cream shop in Seligman just broke the Guinness World Record for the most variety of milkshake flavors available. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., motor oil company Mobil 1 dropped by Snow Cap, a historic local business in the town, to celebrate it as part of the company’s Keep Route 66 tour. The company has been traveling along the historic route, promoting small businesses along the way to stir up attention about its historic importance in America.
prescottenews.com
Badgers Birdies Fall All Around Barry Goldwater 9-0: PHS Sports Roundup
The Badgers continue to dominate their opponents with a 9-0 sweep over visiting Barry Goldwater at Prescott High School. The Badgers have won 62 of the 63 games they have played so far. Elle Long in her senior season said, “We are having a really good season and looking back...
prescottenews.com
The Proposed Sun Dog Connector Route – Mayor Kell Palguta
Open House meetings are being held to discuss the proposed Sun Dog Connector that will be the first and only East/West connector road between Prescott and Prescott Valley that is not a state highway. There has been some resistance from those who have recently moved to Yavapai Hills and Diamond...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
fox10phoenix.com
Tips needed in case of Arizona woman who went missing on her birthday then murdered 20 years ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - An Arizona sheriff's office needs the public's help to piece together what happened after she went missing on the night of her birthday celebrations in 2002. Just about 20 years after Arleen Cilione went missing in Yavapai County on Sept. 19, 2002, details about how she...
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed in Plane Crash on Kingman [Seligman, AZ]
The crash happened on September 13th, at around 1:30 p.m., in a remote area of northwest Arizona. According to police, they received a call about a missing aircraft. The report stated that a single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in the area of Seligman. When emergency crews found the...
ABC 15 News
Yavapai County seeks help solving 20-year cold case murder of Prescott woman
PRESCOTT, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help solving a cold case. About 20 years ago, then 60-year-old Arleen Cilione was found dead south of Prescott, and her murder has remained a mystery ever since. On September 19, 2002, Cilione was celebrating her...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police K-9 Kato Discovers Multiple Drugs
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, just before midnight, Prescott Valley Police Officers stopped a 2002 Jaguar for multiple traffic violations at State Route 69 and Fain Road. Due to the behavior of both driver and passenger, the K-9 Unit was called for backup. Officer Ellison and K9 partner, Kato, responded to the scene and Kato positively alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
