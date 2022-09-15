ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

A Pregnant Woman Was Kept in Jail for Months Because She Smoked a Little Weed

An Alabama jail incarcerated a pregnant woman for months after she said she smoked pot, refusing to release her unless she entered drug rehab. The woman incarcerated in Alabama, 23-year-old Ashley Banks, said she was incarcerated at around six weeks into her pregnancy, according to a Wednesday report by AL.com. After six weeks of being jailed, she started to bleed and continued to do so for another five weeks, AL.com reported. She was forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding, she said, even after being diagnosed with a condition that heightened her risk of miscarriage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Nursery worker, 28, who was told she would never conceive after rare leukemia diagnosis welcomes a 'miracle baby' after she fell pregnant months after her chemotherapy ended

A mother has shared how a shock cancer diagnosis left her fearing she would never have children - after doctors told her at just 26 that she may not ever be able to conceive. Rhianna McKenna, 28, from Welling, in Kent, was given the devastating diagnosis on 13 May 2020 - at the start of the first lockdown - just six days after starting treatment for suspected tonsillitis, which actually turned out to be symptoms of cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Irish Times
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?

For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 Months

Beulah Hunter in her 9th month of pregnancyHistory of Yesterday. Post-term or late-term pregnancies are not something unusual if we are talking about a few days, tops a week, but having a baby overdue over 100 days is something only once recorded in human history. Taking into consideration that a normal pregnancy lasts on average between 259 days (37 weeks) to 287 days (41 weeks), having a pregnancy carry on for 375 days is a whole different story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Mom, 29, Thought ‘Cloudiness’ In Her Toddler Daughter’s Eye Was ‘Ice From A Snowball Fight:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Gina Hickson, 29, noticed a white glow in her toddler’s eye after playing in the snow— something she dismissed as ice in her eye. When the cloudiness in her daughter’s eye remained, Gina took her daughter to the doctor. After Darcey-Rose was referred to a specialist, Gina soon discovered that she had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
CANCER
102.5 The Bone

Chrissy Teigen says pregnancy loss from two years ago was an abortion: "Let's call it what it was

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about the pregnancy loss she suffered two years ago, now calling it an abortion. "Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John [Legend] and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," Teigen explained while speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit Thursday, per Entertainment Tonight.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Pregnant Woman Furious After ‘Warning’ for Nap at Work

Should someone ever be reprimanded for being pregnant?. Anyone who has been pregnant before can tell you first-hand just how much of a toll being pregnant takes on the body. From general pain and discomfort, to nausea, to hormonal fluctuations, and everything else in between, it can be a lot for any person.
cohaitungchi.com

Do Babies Cry Within the Womb?

Many mother and father treasure the prospect to get a sneak peek at their infants by means of ultrasounds screenings throughout being pregnant. They usually enjoyment of attending to see their baby in real-time, displaying off new abilities like kicking, waving, or sucking their thumb. Dad and mom can witness...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Someecards

Woman asks if she's wrong to use the same baby name in-laws chose before miscarriage.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for picking the same name for my baby as my brother-in-law's unborn baby?. My (31F) husband (33M) and his brother (36M) aren't super close, but we all get along well. My brother-in-law is pretty nice overall, but he does seem to be a bit jealous of my husband and just everything we have (but my husband told me that it's always been like this so it's not really a big deal).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

