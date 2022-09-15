Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area
(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
3 people pulled from water in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco; 1 critical
SAN FRANCISCO -- Three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco Friday. In one incident, an adult was taken to the emergency room and was reported to be in critical condition Friday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.At the same location, two additional adults were rescued and treated at the scene. Firefighters said those two victims were in stable condition. The incidents required the aid of several units and five rescue swimmers, according to the fire department.
Silicon Valley
Want the new COVID-19 vaccine booster? No problem, unless it’s got to be Moderna
If you want the new COVID-19 booster that protects against the latest circulating omicron variants, you have lots of options for appointments, except if you have your heart set on Moderna. People hoping to get Moderna’s version of the new bivalent booster instead of Pfizer’s may have to travel —...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of volunteers join movement to cleanup trash near California's waterways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Saturday is the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day in California. It's a group effort to pick up trash along the state's waterways, with thousands of people participating. Volunteers big and small gathered along Oakland's shoreline to participate. Many made the event a family affair by bringing young...
KTVU FOX 2
Curling finds a new, unlikely home in Oakland as the sport grows
Every four years during the Winter Olympics, curling is top of mind for many Americans. The sport is now hooking people in the Bay Area left and right. "I actually got into curling from my husband who got into it watching the '06 Olympics," said Kate Garfinkle, the President of the San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club.
KTVU FOX 2
Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire
The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
sfstandard.com
Lack of Inpatient Beds in SF’s Public Hospitals Forces Families to Go Outside the City for Care
Ru Sen Zhao often spent hours on public transit, with multiple transfers, just to travel from San Francisco Chinatown to a Daly City hospital to take care of his paralyzed son. The long commute while juggling a job at a printing company made life extremely challenging for the 75-year-old monolingual...
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain View launches guaranteed basic income pilot program
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The State of California is on the cusp of a national wave of help for the country’s lowest wage earners. Multiple cities are starting programs providing a guaranteed basic income. "Today we are launching an innovative pilot program!" said a Mountain View official Thursday afternoon....
After more than 50 years, American Airlines to relocate 400 SF-based flight attendants out of CA
"It's a sad day. It feels like a kick in the gut." Some of the flight attendants being relocated have been with American Airlines for anywhere from 20 to 40 years.
FOXBusiness
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
potreroview.net
Kash is King
During the height of the pandemic, just when his restaurant business was reaching its peak, Kash Feng slashed his staff from 500 to five. Feng operates The Omakase restaurant group, with seven Bay Area restaurants, including Live Sushi and Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Potrero Hill. In 1999, at 18,...
KTVU FOX 2
No agreement as Kaiser mental health care worker strike reaches one month
OAKLAND, Calif. - Thursday marked one month since over 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers went on strike to demand increased staffing and improved access to care for patients who sometimes must wait months for therapy appointments. The National Union of Healthcare Workers said in a statement that Kaiser...
KTVU FOX 2
Curling finds a new home in the Bay Area
Curling is gaining popularity in the Bay Area. The Bay Area Curling Club, now housed in East Oakland, says since opening in March memberships have doubled.
Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
Foster City Chinese restaurant burglarized, raising community's concern over rise in property crimes
Foster City's website touts itself as the 63rd safest city in America. But now residents are concerned after a recent string of criminal activity.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Balcony collapses in Daly City, 4 taken to trauma center
DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving 4 people in a trauma center, officials said. The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers. The deck was attached to the front of a two-story, single-family...
Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage."This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921....
