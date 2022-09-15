ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area

(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 people pulled from water in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco; 1 critical

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco Friday. In one incident, an adult was taken to the emergency room and was reported to be in critical condition Friday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.At the same location, two additional adults were rescued and treated at the scene. Firefighters said those two victims were in stable condition. The incidents required the aid of several units and five rescue swimmers, according to the fire department. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Curling finds a new, unlikely home in Oakland as the sport grows

Every four years during the Winter Olympics, curling is top of mind for many Americans. The sport is now hooking people in the Bay Area left and right. "I actually got into curling from my husband who got into it watching the '06 Olympics," said Kate Garfinkle, the President of the San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire

The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Mountain View launches guaranteed basic income pilot program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The State of California is on the cusp of a national wave of help for the country’s lowest wage earners. Multiple cities are starting programs providing a guaranteed basic income. "Today we are launching an innovative pilot program!" said a Mountain View official Thursday afternoon....
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
potreroview.net

Kash is King

During the height of the pandemic, just when his restaurant business was reaching its peak, Kash Feng slashed his staff from 500 to five. Feng operates The Omakase restaurant group, with seven Bay Area restaurants, including Live Sushi and Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Potrero Hill. In 1999, at 18,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Balcony collapses in Daly City, 4 taken to trauma center

DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving 4 people in a trauma center, officials said. The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers. The deck was attached to the front of a two-story, single-family...
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage."This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921....
OAKLAND, CA

