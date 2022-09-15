“If I did my time at Neenah over again, there’s not much I’d change. I’ve been involved since freshman year, in a variety of activities: hockey, cross country, tennis, DECA, LAUNCH and math club. I’ve met a good group of friends and people of many different backgrounds. At the end of the day, I’m going to leave here with no regrets. However, I’m most proud of the relationships I’ve built. Coming to Neenah from New Hope, a private school, I didn’t really know that many people, and now in senior year, I feel more comfortable here than any other place in my life. I’ve done good things that I never would have done without the people around me, and that’s what I’ll remember about Neenah High School.” – Layton Brandt, class of 2023.

