ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police are investigating a person versus train incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating a person versus train incident that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigate “credible threat” of violence at Manawa schools

MANAW, Wis. (WBAY) - The School District of Manawa says there will be an increased police presence Friday after the principal of Little Wolf High School and Manawa Middle School reported a “credible threat of school violence.”. A letter sent to school families explained why students and staff were...
MANAWA, WI
WNCY

Another School Threat Leads To Beefed Up Patrols

MANAWA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Manawa School District is adding increased police presence in and around its buildings after a “credible threat of school violence.”. The Manawa middle and high school principal, Abe El Manssouri, contacted law enforcement Thursday morning about the threat. The Manawa Police Department and...
MANAWA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof. Firefighters were...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton

APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#High School#Fox Valley
neenahsatellite.com

Humans of NHS — Layton Brandt

“If I did my time at Neenah over again, there’s not much I’d change. I’ve been involved since freshman year, in a variety of activities: hockey, cross country, tennis, DECA, LAUNCH and math club. I’ve met a good group of friends and people of many different backgrounds. At the end of the day, I’m going to leave here with no regrets. However, I’m most proud of the relationships I’ve built. Coming to Neenah from New Hope, a private school, I didn’t really know that many people, and now in senior year, I feel more comfortable here than any other place in my life. I’ve done good things that I never would have done without the people around me, and that’s what I’ll remember about Neenah High School.” – Layton Brandt, class of 2023.
NEENAH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCY

SNC Hosts Campus Open House

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – St. Norbert College hosted SNC day on Saturday. The day long event allowed families to visit students. The event included : musical entertainment, educational activities, an art market, Segway tours and food trucks. “I always enjoy the bookstore where I can get some new...
DE PERE, WI
wwisradio.com

Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car

(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged with Seventh OWI

Bail is set at $500 cash for a 56-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his seventh OWI Offense following an incident on the city’s Southside late Tuesday night. A couple had allegedly began yelling into a neighbor’s garage claiming that they had denied hitting their vehicle. Police received a...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy