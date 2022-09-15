Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location
MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
In the shadow of 831 Water, large mixed-use housing project shows how much change is in motion
The Argus Company, a small used-car dealership, could be seeing a grand new neighbor in the coming years, as yet another Water Street mixed-use project enters the early stages of planning. The public response to the 105-unit proposal is just beginning.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection
September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand
If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
pajaronian.com
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover
Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
Gilroy Dispatch
Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished
An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montereycountyweekly.com
Two opportunities to get involved in protecting our coastline and waterways.
David Schmalz here, thinking about the local coast, and how lucky we are to live in one of the world’s most beautiful places, where stunning views and awe-inspiring marine life are there for us to appreciate whenever we make time for it (see: sea lion mania happening right now at Fisherman’s Wharf).
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
extrainningsoftball.com
Club Event Preview: Ultimate Challenge in Salinas, Calif. (Oct. 21-23, 2022) Loaded with Top Cali and West Coast Teams
One of the top events in travel ball play each October is the Ultimate Challenge held in Salinas, Calif. featuring many of the top 18U, 16U and 14U teams from California and the West Coast. Sponsored by PGF, the event is hosted by hometown club team Salinas Storm. Extra Inning...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
kalw.org
Study finds San Jose is faring worse than other major metro cities in the U.S.
This housing shortage study was conducted by Angi, the company that helps users search for home improvement contractors. The factors in their study used listing rates for new housing, the number of residents leaving or moving in, and changes in housing prices. Results of the study found that out of...
sanbenito.com
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County
The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
montereycountyweekly.com
A dispute over sidewalk damage puts Seaside and some of its residents at odds.
The city of Seaside and residents of Seaside Highlands are at an impasse about who is responsible for repairing city-owned sidewalks in the neighborhood that are being damaged by the roots of sycamore trees. The cost of that work, in the city’s estimation, approaches $1 million. It’s a significant sum...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville teams with Caltrans on downtown road project
WATSONVILLE—Breaking from the usual modus operandi of allowing her colleagues to ask their questions and voice their concerns first, Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker started the city council’s questioning of a $25 million reimaging of downtown Watsonville’s street landscape. The people she’s talked to, the 7th District representative said, are “very worried” about the impact the proposed reduction of lanes on Main Street from Freedom Boulevard to Riverside Drive could have on Brennan Street, where several homes, businesses and a school have entrances and exits.
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
realtree.com
California Zoo Staff and City Police Exchange Words Over Shooting of Mountain Lion
A war of words has ensued between California’s Oakland Zoo staff and officers with the Hollister Police Department who shot a wild mountain lion that was spotted on a porch in a populated neighborhood. According to NBC Bay Area, the incident began the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, when...
Comments / 1