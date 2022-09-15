ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

KSBW.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location

MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
MARINA, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection

September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
MONTEREY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover

Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
Gilroy Dispatch

Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished

An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
GILROY, CA
sanbenito.com

Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County

The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville teams with Caltrans on downtown road project

WATSONVILLE—Breaking from the usual modus operandi of allowing her colleagues to ask their questions and voice their concerns first, Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker started the city council’s questioning of a $25 million reimaging of downtown Watsonville’s street landscape. The people she’s talked to, the 7th District representative said, are “very worried” about the impact the proposed reduction of lanes on Main Street from Freedom Boulevard to Riverside Drive could have on Brennan Street, where several homes, businesses and a school have entrances and exits.
WATSONVILLE, CA
svvoice.com

Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death

The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
SANTA CLARA, CA

